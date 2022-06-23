San Francisco's first Pride Parade happened way back in 1970, with about 30 participants marching down Polk Street on the original route. On Sunday, hundreds of thousands will gather on Market Street, walking in the footsteps of history.
That initial gathering was held to commemorate the Stonewall uprising in New York City, the landmark clash between the gay community and police that happened after a raid on a nightclub in the early hours of June 28, 1969. That's why we celebrate the culture and community on the last weekend of June every year. And we didn't always call it Pride. The parade was first known as the Gay Liberation March, then as Christopher Street West, then as Gay Freedom Day. By 1973, the event had grown to 43,000 participants. And now? It's the largest LGBTQ+ gathering in the nation.
I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our community and values, given the appalling direction the Supreme Court took Friday in repealing Roe v. Wade, a decision that holds frightening implications for overturning other hard-fought civil liberties.
“June isn’t solely Pride month, it’s also when the U.S. Supreme Court issues its opinions. Recent years have given our LGBTQ+ community cause to celebrate during Pride, with landmark rulings for equality ... ," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey in a pointed response to the court's ruling. “But today’s high court has robbed us of all cause to celebrate. Pride 2022 can’t just be a celebration, but a call to action. We knew today’s ruling would be ominous, but Justice (Clarence) Thomas’ concurring opinion ... makes clear that Roe is only the first target for this court’s far-right majority. Elections have consequences, and we must all do our part now to protect and expand rights rather than diminish them.”
And yet ... If anything can bring us together, it is Pride, whose theme this year is especially fitting. "Love will keep us together." Damn right it will. Captain & Tennille said.
The parade returns to Market Street after a two-year absence due to COVID, and starts 10:30 a.m. Sunday on a route that stretches from Beale to 8th streets. Traditional celebrations at Civic Center Plaza run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the weekend, with a separate transgender parade slated for Saturday.
“San Francisco Pride’s return to an in-person celebration this June will be a historic moment in our fight for inclusion, acceptance and equality for all LGBTQ+ people,” said Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride interim executive director. “Pride gives us the opportunity to come together in solidarity to celebrate the progress that has been made, but also allows us to respond with love, activism and radical inclusion against discriminatory laws that are being enacted across the country at an alarming rate.”
And yet ... If you talk to San Francisco's top historians about Pride, they'll tell you it hasn't always been an exercise in inclusion and solidarity. In fact, it's been anything but. Just like this year, when a controversy arose about whether San Francisco police officers would be allowed to march in uniform, there are usually points of contention. That's just the way it is when you try to bring together a wide coalition of communities with occasionally disparate goals.
As Don Romesburg, a longtime historian and professor at Sonoma State University, wrote in an amazing online exhibit on the early history of the parade posted by the GLBT Historical Society: "Bursting out every June as the annual reunion of one big gay, dysfunctional family, Gay Freedom Day showcased fierce, funky and fun ways of belonging in the world."
Gerard Koskovich, a queer public historian and, like Romesburg, a founding member of the GLBT Historical Society, sees the annual tensions and controversies as part of a larger political ecosystem surrounding Pride. He helped curate the exhibit on the first 10 years of the parade, giving him a unique perspective on the historical context.
"We were very surprised to see the controversies around organizing Pride — who should be there, what politics should be involved, this whole list of concerns we continue to see up to this present day. Those conflicts, debates, concerns emerged almost immediately with the parade. And they’ve remained with us to this day," he told me. "What that tells us is two things: The fact that people keep coming back to organize the event shows the importance of visibility to bring about social change. The ongoing tensions tell us the organizers are trying to bring together a community with many differences… in race, gender and sexual expression. Those things are a coalition, not a monolith."
Amy Sueyoshi, dean of ethnic studies at San Francisco State University and provost select, also worked on the historic exhibit, gleaning her own take on what makes this event special and sometimes thorny.
“There are different types of contention," she said. "Whether the police would march with their uniforms is something interesting today. Back in 1970, no way in hell would the police want to march in uniform. There are through-lines of contention, but they are definitely not the same.
"There were questions of whether Pride was inclusive to women and groups of color back then. In terms of the queer community, it shows how people are always trying to strive. Community organizing is difficult. It’s always challenging, even if we’re all on the same team so to speak," she said.
Dorsey, who recently worked as a top communications official in the SFPD, found himself caught in this year's debate on whether police would be allowed to march in uniform. He worked with organizers to find a resolution, and San Francisco command staff and officers will join the parade. Now, he hopes people can move on and focus on those who paved the road.
“I do think for our community, and for Pride, it’s important that we honor the history of those who came before us," said Dorsey. "There was a lot of bravery for people in Harvey Milk’s generation. We really stand on the shoulder of giants, people who organized when homosexuality was considered a mental illness.”
Milk and his generation would be pleased to hear that. And I think they'd also be tickled by the fact there is an alternative parade planned for Sunday, one that eschews corporate sponsorship and seeks more radical political change. Fittingly, it will trace the route the very first parade took, down Polk Street.
That's what Pride represents. Many factions. Differing views. Room for everyone.
Perhaps the Supreme Court can learn a thing or two from us.
"With this ruling taking place on the eve of Pride weekend, S.F. Pride is mobilizing to take action. We are channeling our anger ... and will not stop fighting for what’s right," said Carolyn Wysinger, board president of S.F. Pride. "Our Resistance Contingent, which leads the parade, was born for exactly this purpose: to continue raising our voices against the systems and acts that still oppress us.
"Beyond stripping away access to these fundamental reproductive rights for women, (the Supreme Court's) abortion decision will have a direct impact on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. This ruling means that gender-affirming care could be in jeopardy and gay marriage could face an uncertain future. We cannot allow this ruling to set a precedent that will thrust us back into the dark ages or shove us back into the closet."