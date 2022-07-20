In the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other acts of police violence against Black people in 2020, Oakland artists took to city streets, painting murals in protest and solidarity. This expressive groundswell is now preserved in the book “Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the Time of Rebellion.”
From Aug. 20 through Nov. 27, the San Francisco Public Library’s African American Center is hosting an exhibition to honor the book’s publication. A collaboration between the nonprofit publisher Nomadic Press and the Eastside Arts Alliance cultural center, “Painting the Streets” is a full-color hardcover art book featuring nearly 100 murals created between May and October 2020, alongside essays, poems and reflections by local artists and activists.
The Main Library exhibition features reproductions of some of these murals as well as firsthand accounts on their many inspirations and meanings. A special presentation and panel discussion about art activism and its impact on Oakland takes place Aug. 28, 1-3 p.m.
Shawna Sherman, the African American Center’s manager, said “Painting the Streets” and its accompanying exhibit highlight “the need to keep fighting against a government system that was built on the backs of Black people while propagating anti-Blackness.”
“The death of George Floyd two years ago shows us how we are still living in the wake of slavery and a government built around it, but we've always resisted this,” she added.
Work on the book began when a coalition of artists and activists, led by the nonprofit East Oakland Black Cultural Zone, started archiving the outflow of street art. In an essay written by Carolyn Johnson, Mizan Alkebulan-Abakah and Randolph Belle of the Black Cultural Zone, 423 artworks were reported to have been cataloged while 55 were removed and preserved.
J.K. Fowler, Nomadic Press’ founder and executive director, was eager to give local artists and community leaders a new home for their works. “It's important to archive and have in historical record moments like this and reflections from workers, cultural workers, on-the-ground organizers and artists who were fully immersed in these moments,” he said.
Fowler added that the publishers’ goal was to “not only speak to that moment of May to October of 2020 but really put it within the historical context of the movements that have been geared towards freedom and liberation for centuries in this country,” he said.
Roughly 150 people were involved in the book’s publication, a number that allowed for exciting collaborations between members of Oakland’s writing and visual arts communities. For example, one chapter in the book is devoted to San Francisco poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin’s interview with Emory Douglas, a graphic artist and the Black Panther Party’s former minister of culture, on how past and current activists pursue their work.
Other sections of the book include poetry by Eisen-Martin and 10 other writers, such as Umar Bin Hassan and Sonia Sanchez, as well as essays penned by historian Robin D.G. Kelley and the Eastside Cultural Center’s artistic director, Greg Morozumi.
Visuals are plentiful, as “Painting the Streets” showcases locally produced art made in response to police violence and systemic racism, including 88 murals portrayed through collages.
Photographers like JJ Harris, who is responsible for the book’s cover art, and Rohan DaCosta depict Oakland's people in streets and parks during the city's transformative year.
The African American Center’s exhibition concludes the “Painting the Streets” summerlong book tour, which visits bookstores, libraries and museums around the Bay Area with the goal of promoting dialogue, remembrance and healing.
Sherman called the opportunity to present Oakland’s work at the center a “perfect match.” For the exhibit, she chose images that were produced by Black artists and captured the movement of resistance.
Sherman also hopes that as visitors walk through the exhibit, they will feel inspired to work against systemic racism while also recognizing the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to fighting for racial equality.
“I think an exhibit like this can galvanize people and just keep the idea in folks’ mind that we're still resisting white supremacy in this country,” she said.