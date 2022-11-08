At what point does music transcend from an exercise in catharsis to an exercise in survival — an outlet for sorrow so essential and instinctual that it is impossible to avoid?
Luke Sweeney, a longtime San Francisco musician, faced that question in 2018, when his two-month-old daughter Rishi passed away while sleeping, dying of SIDS-related complications.
Devastated, Sweeney retreated to India with his wife and other daughter to process the grief. The subcontinent inspired the name for his daughter, and India was the source of many spiritual connections for the musician’s family. While scattering the ashes of Rishi, Sweeney felt an unstoppable compulsion to memorialize his daughter in song.
“It just came rushing through me like a river,” said Sweeney, who performs at Amado’s on Friday night as part of a release party supporting his new record, named after his daughter. “It’s something you can’t really turn off or run from. I couldn’t really do anything else other than just embrace and exercise the emotions and feelings coming through me. I can’t take much credit for the music. It wasn’t almost like I was just a scribe.”
Sweeney wrote the foundation of “Rishi” in 2018, while traveling across India. Sweeney’s wife, Rohini, was born in Iran, but her parents were high-ranking members of the Hare Krishna community, which has its roots in India. Sweeney’s daughter was named after Rishikesh, a community in Uttarakhand, India.
During a two-month period spent navigating the country following his daughter’s death, Sweeney composed a series of songs primarily on his melodica (a small handheld instrument that’s a combination of a keyboard and a harmonic), recording the tunes quickly on his iPhone using GarageBand software.
“We had the ceremony at Rishikesh, and we were staying at a little hotel with a lawn on the river,” said Sweeney. “I wrote a lot of those songs down by the river with these kind of weird, pocket-sized instruments that I had with me.”
As a result of the instrumentation he had at his disposal, Sweeney crafted a sonic landscape for “Rishi” that is endearingly light and airy, belying the sorrowful subject matter. The songs are lilting and ebullient synth creations infused with raga and other Eastern-influenced sounds. Sweeney said the atmosphere of the album was intended to be elevating and not funereal.
“As a lot of people do when someone they love leaves them, I wanted to celebrate Rishi’s life,” said Sweeney. “We can mourn, and we have and we still do, and there is some of that on this record for sure. But I think in general we wanted to make these songs light and breezy.”
The songs certainly are not heavy, but they are at moments devastating. On “Tangled Harmonies,” Sweeney poses the question “How do you live/if you’ve got nothing left to give?”
The album is filled with these kinds of existential questions, which Sweeney often answers himself. “Tangled Harmonies” closes on a strong of hopeful notes, with Sweeney singing, “How do you go on with an aching so strong?/Find your heartbeat in her song…” and “Open your heart/Let a light shine through.”
The singer-songwriter says the death of his daughter has drawn him closer to his family. A year after Rishi’s passing, Sweeney and his wife Rohini welcomed their son Donovan River into the world. He’s now 3 ½ and has a big sister to look up to in Pelé, who’s 10 years old. The family has relocated to Nevada City, although Sweeney frequently comes to San Francisco to visit his recording studio.
On Friday night at Amado’s, Sweeney performs the songs of “Rishi” with a full band, including his wife Rohini playing keyboards and flute and contributing vocals. The bill also includes local pop act Healing Potpourri — whom Sweeney has played with frequently played — and Tim Cohen, the former frontman of beloved garage rockers The Fresh and Onlys and another longtime friend.
“I’ve kind of accidentally set it up so I’m playing three times that night,” said Sweeney. “Those are my dear friends. I mean, they are basically my family at this point, so this will be really special. It feels right to celebrate this album this way.”