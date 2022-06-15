BOSTON — Basketball's postseason is a marathon, but the finish line is in sight. Perhaps it's fitting that we find ourselves in Boston for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where the Warriors hope to bust the tape.
With Golden State leading the series 3-2 over the Celtics, you can feel the magnitude of the moment. Both teams gathered at TD Garden Wednesday afternoon for some light practice and mandatory media appearances. But you could sense everyone's mind was wandering to Thursday night's tipoff. With one more win, the Warriors become NBA champions. On the other side, the Celtics will fight hard to defend their home court and force a deciding Game 7 in San Francisco on Sunday.
You couldn't ask for more as a fan. Many are already calling this matchup one of the classics. The games have been extremely fast and physical, with plenty of star power and surprising heroes emerging on both sides. But one man has separated himself, as he often does.
Stephen Curry has carried Golden State to the precipice. Despite an off night in Game 5, where he failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time in four years, Curry will stand front and center for the Warriors in these deciding moments.
I had the chance to ask him about the aforementioned magnitude. How does one balance the pressure with the need to maintain focus? Like all the greats, Curry has mastered the craft over a Hall of Fame career.
"Thankfully, I think having been here six times, (we've) been in a lot of different closeout type of opportunities," said Curry. "You just understand what the nerves are like. You can rely on that experience, for sure. We understand the specifics of how we need to approach the game from a physicality perspective. Our game plan adjustments from Game 5 to Game 6. Understanding what the building is going to feel like, that energy. Being prepared for it.
"You got to remind yourself of that as much as you can before the game starts."
Indeed, the crowd at TD Center has been relentless in the two games played here. Draymond Green has born the brunt of the assault, with Celtics fans raining down obscene chants on the regular. But Curry is also a target, wherever he plays. A local bar posted a chalkboard out front with the message: "Ayesha Curry can't cook." Steph didn't let it let him get to it, having some fun with it instead. He wore a T-shirt to his Game 4 postgame presser that simply said, "Ayesha Curry can cook."
"I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it," said Curry. "The more you're on the stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities. So you can't really be surprised by anything. There's a lot at stake when it comes to winning championships."
"Maybe back in the day, the first year, first two years, maybe things catch you off guard just because it's so new. You wonder how these narratives come up, all the distractions pop up here and there," he continued, analyzing the memes and madness of the NBA Finals. "I think the more you get into these environments, the more you use it as entertainment, fun, embrace it. Honestly, you wouldn't want to have it any other way, knowing that you're on this stage and you're playing for something that really matters to a lot of people."
On the court, Curry has been phenomenal. He's averaging 30.6 points per game in the series, the highest he's ever done in any of his six Finals appearances. If Golden State prevails, he will most likely add an NBA Finals MVP to his trophy case, one of the few honors that has eluded him to date.
But that's getting ahead of ourselves. The Warriors know how hard it will be to close out these Celtics on their home court. Golden State has failed in two other closeout games earlier in these playoffs. And Boston would like nothing better than to boil this whole season down to one game, winner take all. After all, the Celtics won their last two playoff series with Game 7 victories. They're a pressure-tested bunch.
Steph knows it. Draymond knows it. And, certainly "Game 6" Klay knows it. There is no better time than now. And they're prepared.
"At the end of the day, once you get out there, you just have to be in the moment. You got to be present as much as possible, not worry about the consequences of a win or a loss," Curry told me. "The only opportunity you have is that 48 minutes. The more you can trick your mind into being in the moment and staying there, that's the best advice I can give anybody in that situation. It's going to be the hardest game you probably ever played in your career because of what the stakes are."
