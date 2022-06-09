First of all, no funeral dirges. A baseball demotion is not a death sentence. What the Giants reckoned about Joey Bart, the player blessed with a No. 2 overall draft pick but cursed with the legacy of following Buster Posey, is exactly the truth: He’s overmatched and in his own head offensively, and he needs to clear the mechanism.
He is not finished as a major league catcher.
He is not defeated.
Nobody broke him.
That isn’t a matter of sympathy; it’s a matter of practicality. Look at the roster: The Giants currently have a career backup catcher as their starter, and a backup-backup (with potential) as the backup. Right? No disrespect intended toward anyone playing at MLB level, but San Francisco is still clearing a landing spot for Joey Bart. You don’t even have to ask about that.
What the Giants’ decision on Bart reveals instead, I think, is one of the least understood fundamental truths about baseball at the highest level. It tends to get glossed over because it’s more fun to draw grand, sweeping and usually wrong conclusions about a bonus-baby getting sent back down, but it’s right there, brutally true, all the same.
Here’s the thing: It is almost insanely difficult to make real hitting adjustments in the middle of a baseball season. It rarely works and usually fails. Bart just learned that on the job. That is the unrelenting reality at work here.
Of all the great wonders surrounding the career of Posey, one of the greatest is how little his swing appeared to change over the years. Talk about a gift; being able to carry roughly the same approach and execution offensively from one season to the next is unusual to the point of rarity, even among MLB stars. The game’s too hard for that.
Give Posey full credit: Not only was he stubbornly repetitive with that swing, but he had enough early success that no one felt the need to mess with it. It was all about maintenance, which is difficult enough when facing the best pitchers in the known universe. But maintenance is eminently preferable to attempting a reboot.
Joey Bart won’t have that luxury. He’s being sent to Sacramento with specific instructions on the things he needs to do, and they involve important and foundational changes to the actual mechanics of his swing, and they have to get done before he is invited back into the nicer dugout. That’s tough, man.
The Giants’ coaching and front office brain trust want Bart to align his hips and shoulders more evenly in his approach to the ball and at contact. They want him to develop more of a “gather” to his front side – essentially, to find ways of getting in a stronger position to hit via timing mechanisms that work for him, whether they’re toe-taps, pickups and putdowns, or any other thing. Bart’s current approach wasn’t working, but more importantly, his strikeout rate of more than 45% was untenable. These were lost at-bats on a competitive team.
What’s so fascinating about all this is that the Giants have known about it for a long time. It’s not new at all. In fact, Bart whiffed nearly 30% of the time last season at Triple-A, in a much more hitter friendly and forgiving league. But the issue isn’t fixed.
I’m betting that the weird, lockout-pockmarked offseason did Bart no favors. What he needed, and still needs, is time, time, time. His last three seasons have looked like this: Pandemic emergency MLB duty in 2020; a full year in the minors in ‘21; an offseason in which he was not allowed to speak with his own coaches; an abbreviated training camp in 2022.
Bart is 25 years old, with only 225 career plate appearances in the majors. At the time of his demotion to Sacramento, he was hitting .156. His wRC+ was 81. The letters stand for “weighted runs created,” and for our purposes this is a sort of all-encompassing measure of offense. League average is set at 100, so 81 doesn’t look so great – and yet it’s only three points below the MLB average for catchers.
The Giants knew what they were doing, sort of. They certainly wanted to get Bart out of the lineup and into a space where he can work on some things without actively costing them games. But San Francisco also had to trade for somebody else’s Triple-A catcher, Austin Wynns, and then immediately put Wynns on the Giants’ major-league roster because their own farm system is bereft of other majors-ready options.
Giants GM Farhan Zaidi wasn’t the guy who drafted Joey Bart in 2018. Gabe Kapler wasn’t the manager, and Kapler’s coaching staff essentially was not here. A lot has changed in just a couple of years, and it is Bart’s responsibility to adjust to those changes – and to the requests being made of him now, to change mechanics in June. It is truly, genuinely more difficult than it sounds.
That’s all part of being a pro, of course. Then again, if you’re waiting for Bart to don a Triple-A uniform and suddenly start mashing, here’s hoping you packed a lunch. He is nowhere near finished, but that’s not the same as saying you can see the other side from here. Time.
Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com