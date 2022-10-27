Since April, the astoundingly ornate designs of Guo Pei, noted as one of China’s premier couturiers, have been on display at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor museum. Now, when the exhibit closes on November 27, there’s a way for San Franciscans to continue celebrating the stunning styles — on October 26, Mattel Creations released a Guo Pei Barbie Doll.
Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy, the Legion of Honor’s showcase of Guo Pei’s gowns, has over 80 pieces on display from the seminal designer. The collection features two decades of work, with an emphasis on pieces that have tantalized on runways from Paris to Beijing.
Pei’s style “creates a fantasy that fuses the influences of China’s imperial past, decorative arts, European architecture, and the botanical world” says the Legion of Honor website. She is famous for elaborate embroidery and unconventional dresses, dexterously balancing meticulous details and lavish embellishments.
Guo Pei Barbie is no exception. The doll is adorned with a striking yellow gown, “a color once reserved for Chinese nobility,” says the Mattel description of the piece. Accented with a yellow fur and gold detailing, the gown is reminiscent of styles featured in the Legion of Honor exhibit. But it most resembles the gown Guo Pei designed for Rhianna to wear to the 2015 Met Gala. The look is rounded out with gold accessories, a headpiece, and striking shoes.
The doll was designed by Senior Barbie designer Joyce Chen and Guo Pei and facilitated by the Asian Couture Federation. It is available for pre-order at $200, with expected shipping on or before January 27, 2023. This is the second doll Guo Pei has designed with Mattel, the first was a Barbie Lunar New Year doll, released in January of 2022.
