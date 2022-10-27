28382057_web1_220414-SFE-GUOPEI–photo2_1

Guo Pei’s Elysium dress from her spring-summer 2018 collection. (Photograph by Lian Xu, Courtesy Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

Since April, the astoundingly ornate designs of Guo Pei, noted as one of China’s premier couturiers, have been on display at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor museum. Now, when the exhibit closes on November 27, there’s a way for San Franciscans to continue celebrating the stunning styles — on October 26, Mattel Creations released a Guo Pei Barbie Doll.

Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy, the Legion of Honor’s showcase of Guo Pei’s gowns, has over 80 pieces on display from the seminal designer. The collection features two decades of work, with an emphasis on pieces that have tantalized on runways from Paris to Beijing.

