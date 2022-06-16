BOSTON – As the final seconds ticked off on Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry wandered under the visitors' basket and dropped his hands to his knees, head down, clearly overwhelmed with emotion as the Golden State Warriors clinched another title. He rose up with tears in his eyes and collapsed onto the court, hunched over and completely drained. His teammates came rushing off the bench as the horn sounded, surrounding him in a sea of blue and gold celebration.
It was an incredible scene, The Warriors had prevailed, 103-90, over the Celtics, claiming their fourth championship in eight seasons, seventh in franchise history. The postgame ceremony on the court was conducted in front of a stunned Boston crowd – and some diehard Warriors fans. And just like that, Golden State stands atop the NBA once more, completing an arduous climb back to a perch they haven’t held since 2018.
"We had a lot left in the tank, as a team," said Curry. "Man, this feels good. ... You go through so much. This ain't easy. Doesn't matter what anyone says ... you're capable. It's crazy and surreal, and I don't know what else to say."
In many ways, this might be the most satisfying title in team history. Many had written off this generation of Warriors greats as past their prime and past their time. But Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green turned back the clock Thursday night, putting in a vintage performance that brought back glorious memories of their early dynasty.
After a hot start by the Celtics, which had the TD Center crowd in a lather, the Warriors methodically dismantled the Celtics, taking the lead late in the first quarter during a remarkable 21-0 run and never looking back. After the Warriors stretching the lead to more than 20 points several times, Boston made their own run late in the third quarter, cutting the lead to single digits. But Golden State didn't fold. They did like Warriors do.
Curry rediscovered his shooting stroke when it mattered most. Thompson provided some key buckets. And Green put a couple of middling performances in these Finals behind him, stuffing the stat sheet like only he can. It basically looked like 2016 out there, with Andrew Wiggins adding key contributions as the relative newcomer.
But let’s not forget: Just two season ago, the Warriors had the worst record in the NBA, at 15-50. Kevin Durant had departed, along with Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, all mainstays of this dynasty’s salad days. Klay Thompson was recovering from two major injuries, an uncertain future in front of him. Steph Curry played just five games in the COVID-shortened season.
The picture was anything but clear. It sure felt like the dynasty days had come and gone, which made perfect sense. Golden State had won three championships in five years, riding a mix of homegrown heroes and imported contributors to heights unseen by the franchise. Surely, it couldn’t last forever. These things happen. You can’t beat Father Time.
But, apparently, no one told Curry. Or Thompson. Or Green. Or head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors' core stayed true to the mission, taking the time needed to recover, recharge and regroup.
"No one has proven that they can beat us whole," said Green.
Asked about the journey, Kerr reflected.
"It was tough, given what these guys have done for me as a coach. These guys have done so much for the Warriors organization. We just felt we had to hold down the fort while guys got healthy. I think the front office did an excellent. Although the last two years were tough, they were spent really productively. I knew we could be good, but I didn't know we could win the whole thing."
Thompson, perhaps, had the toughest road. And he might appreciate this more than anyone.
"Well, two years of watching my teammates was hard. Then a 15-50 season. To be back to this point, I knew it was possible. But I can't believe it's here," said Thompson. "To be here now, I'm humbled, honestly."
General Manager Bob Myers filled the roster with young talent and wily veterans, leaving Kerr to find the right recipe for success. The addition of Wiggins, in hindsight, was the master stroke that brought it all together. And, as usual, Golden State’s coach was masterful throughout the season, mixing and matching various lineups, managing injuries and giving his team a system that worked. Constant ball movement on offense, freeing up open shooters. Relentless defense on the other end, contesting anything and everything teams threw their way.
"Why did we stay together? Those three guys never really lost," said Myers, after the game. "I thought we have to give them a chance to get beat. I felt like we owed it to them for all they've done for our organization to get beat before we made any decisions. If we had been getting our heads kicked in with those three, that's a different situation."
Well, it all worked out. And it certainly wasn’t easy. The Warriors had to go through Denver and Nikola Jokić to start the playoffs, winning five games. Then it was Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies, who stretched Golden State to six games. Dallas and Luka Dončić came next, another tough test to get out of the Western Conference bracket that finished in five.
Finally, it was the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two budding superstars who had every intention of putting the old lions down. But, in the end, the Warriors weren’t ready to hand over the mantle. Instead, they taught the young bucks what it takes – physically and mentally – to win a title. The Warriors finished 16-6 in the playoffs, including the 4-2 victory over Boston.
Like many teams before them, Boston learned that these Warriors are a special bunch. It goes beyond the technicalities of the game. Sure, they’re tremendous athletes. But they’re even better competitors. You have to possess the will to win. And that will pumps through Golden State’s blood, carrying championship DNA.
Now, it will be up to basketball’s historians to judge where this group sits in the larger pantheon of NBA greats. It’s a given that Curry, Thompson and Green will someday reside in Springfield, home of the Hall of Fame. And now they also have four rings, tying them with contemporaries like Lebron James and Shaquille O’Neal. One can debate whether Curry is now the greatest of his generation. And whether the Warriors stand shoulder to shoulder with recent dynasties like the Bulls, Lakers and Spurs. Those questions are for another night and another barstool.
Here’s what we can say definitely.
After a long and arduous journey that started last September in training camp, the Warriors have accomplished their stated mission.
Golden State is back on top.
