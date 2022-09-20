Tobin House Street View.jpg

The Tobin House at 1969 California St., half-finished archway and all, could be yours if you have $14 million to spare. 

 Marcus White/San Francisco Examiner

Looking for a home in San Francisco? If you have about $14 million to spare, you could buy one of the city’s historic architectural anomalies built by one of its most famous figures.

Sotheby’s International Realty is listing the Tobin House at 1969 California St. – one of two that was set to be built for Michael Henry de Young’s twin daughters more than a century ago, and the only one that was completed – for $13.85 million. 

FullSizeRender.jpg

The Tobin House's "unrealized" archway sits right next to another, more modern building. 
Tobin House Arch.jpg

The archway, if completed, would've covered a tunnel to Michael Henry de Young's mansion on what was his massive estate.
Tobin House Sign.jpg

A sign designating the Tobin House as San Francisco Historical Landmark No. 260. The home is listed for $13.85 million.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 