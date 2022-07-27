Good ballplayers win games. Important ballplayers win hearts.
Good ballplayers sustain teams. Important ballplayers sustain franchises.
Good ballplayers make headlines. Important ballplayers make history.
The difference between good and important explains why the Giants are retiring Will Clark’s jersey number 22 in ceremonies to be held Saturday at Oracle Park. With this distinction, the 58-year-old Clark joins the franchise’s all-time greats, including Willie Mays (24), Barry Bonds (25), Willie McCovey (44) and Juan Marichal (27). Clark couldn’t be more thrilled. “I’m going to be on the board next to Willie Mays. Can you imagine that?” Clark said, fondly designating “the board” as the section of the left-field facade on the ballpark’s club level where the retired numbers are posted.
At a glance, Clark might not appear worthy of recognition on the board. Though he ranks among the Giants’ San Francisco-era (since 1958) all-time top 10 in most major statistical categories, he leads in none, unlike three of his predecessors to reach “the board” — Mays, McCovey and Bonds. Clark had relatively little time to amass historic numbers as a Giant, spending the first eight of his 15 major league seasons with San Francisco.
Nevertheless, Clark’s ascent to the Giants’ elite is wholly legitimate. He embodies the Maya Angelou quotation, “At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did. They’ll remember how you made them feel.”
Game after game, Clark made Giants fans feel exalted and hopeful. He would be the Mays for their generation, their McCovey. He would lead the Giants to the promised land, whether the objective was as lofty as the World Series or as feverish as a victory at Dodger Stadium. For many fans, Clark was the last player they viewed through the eyes of a little kid before proceeding to adulthood — regarding him with unqualified ardor and love, reading every box score that his name appeared in, believing that Cooperstown would be his ultimate destination.
Whether Clark will reach the Hall of Fame is another discussion for another time. His chances appear remote. But that matters little, now that he’s joining the pantheon of Giants immortals. “Being a ballplayer who enjoyed the history of the game, I appreciate the history that came before you, the guys who came before you,” said Clark, now a Giants special assistant who’s the franchise’s 12th player to have his number retired.
Like many of the game’s greats, Clark possessed a certain charisma that was uniquely his. It was evident each time he stepped into the left-handed batter’s box: That swing. Graceful and flowing, it was widely regarded as a thing of beauty. “When he came to the plate, you dropped everything to watch him,” said Pat Gallagher, formerly the Giants’ longtime marketing director.
Ex-big league infielder Kevin Frandsen, now a Washington Nationals broadcaster, was a Clark acolyte while growing up in San Jose. “He’s the example we would always use as a batting stance,” said Frandsen, who spent parts of 2006-09 and 2015 with the Giants. “It didn’t matter whether you were right- or left-handed. You were going to emulate him.”
Clark’s timing was as perfect as his swing. That helped reveal another source of his fan appeal: his unquenchable competitive spirit. The Giants lost 100 games for the first time in franchise history in 1985, the year they selected Clark second overall in the annual draft as a first baseman from Mississippi State University. They were basically just as bad one year earlier, finishing 66-96 in 1984. The Giants’ turnaround began toward the end of the 1985 season, when Al Rosen and Roger Craig took over as general manager and manager, respectively. They forbade players from publicly expressing anything negative, whether the subject was the apparently thin roster or the inhospitable weather at their home ballpark, Candlestick Park. Clark bought into Rosen’s and Craig’s upbeat approach.
“They were no-nonsense guys,” Clark said of Rosen and Craig. “They were about one thing and that was winning. I was in that same exact mode.”
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley, who played alongside Clark at Mississippi State and from 1988-93 with San Francisco, confirmed his former teammate’s hunger for victory. “That was the essence of Will Clark,” Brantley said. “He was that way in college. He was that way in pro ball. He’s that way, period. I don’t want to brand him as a leader, but he’s a guy who keeps you on your toes. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a guy who came to the ballpark every day with more perseverance and dedication to kick your butt. That’s a tough thing to do, when you’re playing 162 games in his spot. He loved the game, number one, but what he really loved was beating you.”
Said Frandsen, “The way he played, the passion, the fire. Every pitch mattered to him. The scowl, the fist-pumps, everything that went on with him made us fall in love with him.”
The atmosphere in the entire clubhouse soon was transformed. Even the media overlooked the Giants’ recent failures and focused instead on the brash New Orleans native transitioning from the bayou to the bay.
“The whole spring, I’m bracing myself for questions about the disaster of 1985,” said broadcaster Mike Krukow, then one of San Francisco’s top starting pitchers. “Well, here’s Will Clark. He’s sashaying around and he’s got the cock-of-the-walk walk, and he’s got the high voice and he’s holding court and it was great! Because that spring, it was all about him. None of us had to talk about ‘85. The negative vibe that we all anticipated was not there. I’ll never forget what he did for us. He had no idea he was doing it for us. But right away, his energy was positive.”
And his attitude was combative. Clark’s 1988 fight with Ozzie Smith and Jose Oquendo of the Cardinals has passed into legend. He tended to wear a scowl that endured from the first pitch until the final out, accenting his air of intensity. The eye-black he favored minimized the sun’s glare and amplified his own.
“Will had an attitude, but he could back it up,” Gallagher said. “That swagger was something the Giants didn’t have.”
Clark made San Francisco’s Opening Day roster in 1986 with 71 minor league games of professional experience. He immediately set the Giants on a course for success by homering off the legendary Nolan Ryan in his first major league at-bat in the season opener at Houston. He established himself as one of baseball’s top offensive performers by batting .304 with an .899 OPS and an average of 27 homers and 104 RBIs per year from 1987-91.
Clark’s Giants tenure peaked during the 1989 National League Championship Series, when he hit .650, drilled a Game 1 grand slam off Cubs ace Greg Maddux and stroked a tie-breaking two-run single off closer Mitch Williams in the eighth inning of Game 5. San Francisco won that thriller, 3-2, to capture the pennant and reach the World Series for the first time since 1962.
The Giants made Clark only a token offer when he became a free agent following the 1993 season. He migrated to Texas, Baltimore and St. Louis, then retired after the 2000 campaign. He seemed fit enough to play longer — he batted .345 with two home runs and five RBIs in eight postseason games for St. Louis in 2000 — but his family needed him more than baseball did. His son, Trey, was diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorder when he was 26 months old, placing him on the autism spectrum. Trey flourished developmentally with his father at home, reinforcing the wisdom of Clark’s decision.
That freed Clark to dip his toe back in baseball’s water. He rejoined the Giants as a special assistant in January 2009. “He doesn’t take himself seriously, but he takes the game seriously,” said Bill Neukom, the Giants’ managing general partner who engineered Clark’s return. “He’s such a good ambassador for baseball.”
