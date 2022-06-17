Bayview Juneteenth Father’s Day festival
Founded by seven Black San Franciscans in the summer of 2020, SF Black Wallstreet is a grassroots organization trying to bring Black families back to San Francisco, help them build economic power and create spaces for Black culture and community throughout The City. All of that comes together at their third annual Juneteenth festival, which aims to be San Francisco's “biggest Black family reunion” with a full day of food, free carnival rides, a car show, live music from R&B group Silk and a “Black Millionaire” marketplace aimed to help highlight Black micro-businesses on the rise. Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Gilman Park, 903 Gilman Ave., S.F. Free. sfblackwallstreet.com
“Straight Outta Hunters Point” 20th anniversary screening
In 2001, first-time filmmaker Kevin Epps made a documentary about the housing projects where he grew up and still lived at the time. On Juneteenth, the San Francisco landmark Bayview Opera House hosts a 20th anniversary screening of this acclaimed film about the drugs, gangs, hustlers and history of Hunters Point. The free screening is preceded by live music and spoken word from San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin. Sunday, 7–9 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F. Free. bvoh.org
24th Native Contemporary Arts Festival
Tuesday is officially summer, and the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival is ramping up with performances and celebrations nearly every weekend. Take time out on Father’s Day to immerse yourself in Native America’s Indigenous culture with an afternoon of spoken word, art, music and learning the origins and meanings of popular Native American dances. You can also do hands-on activities by making your own beaded bracelets or ceramic amulets. Sunday, noon–3 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission between 3rd and 4th streets, S.F. Free. ybgfestival.org
Make Music summer solstice music festival
If you start hearing music pouring out of parks, plazas and porches on the first official day of summer, your ears might have just stumbled upon “Make Music” day. This free celebration started in France in 1982 and now takes place in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries around the world, including San Francisco. Free pop-up concerts are planned throughout the day at a diverse set of venues including bars, restaurants, sidewalks and even ice cream shops — with larger events taking place at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell, Union Square, Civic Center Plaza and the rooftop Salesforce Park. Tuesday, times vary, various S.F. locations. Free. makemusicday.org
Different Spokes Pride bike rides
Break out your rainbow socks and get ready to ride with pride. Different Spokes, a recreational bicycling club open to the LGBTQ community and all of its allies, hosts two special Pride bike rides this week depending on how much you want your thighs to burn. On Thursday night, tackle a steep climb up Twin Peaks just before sunset to get an up-close look at the glowing Pink Triangle. Or Saturday, take things at a more leisurely pace with a rolling pride party (donuts and coffee provided) for a 15-mile flat ride through Golden Gate Park, the Great Highway and Lake Merced. Twin Peaks Night Ride: Thursday, 8:30-–9:30 p.m. Meet at 18th and Castro streets, S.F. Free with registration. dssf.org Pride Ride: une 25, 10:45 a.m.–1 p.m. Meet at Stow Lake, Golden Gate Park, S.F. Free with registration. dssf.org
