Manny’s weekly trash cleanup party
Sometimes people just complain about their neighborhood but don’t actually do anything about it. So that’s why we love groups like Refuse Refuse S.F., a grassroots organization that puts together dozens of cleanup parties around the city every month. And if you need a little bribe to join in, then head to Manny’s in the Mission every Sunday. After volunteering to help pick up trash for just one hour, you’ll get a certificate that can be used for all sorts of goodies in the neighborhood as a thank you for pitching in, including $1 margaritas, free yoga classes or a free Mission-style burrito at La Cumbre. Sundays, 10-11 a.m., Manny’s, 3092 16th St., S.F. Free. refuserefusesf.org
Pride Parade and celebration
Roar! That’s when you’ll know the annual Pride parade has begun as Dykes of Bikes take their traditional leading spot down Market Street ahead of 200+ parade contingents that’s only about 30% smaller than 2019 as we get our way back to normal. The celebration continues at Civic Center with a multiple stages, including a Leather Alley and country-western dance corral. But things will get (metaphorically) soaking wet around 5 p.m. on the main stage as clubland queen Martha Wash, the Grammy-nominated singer of the iconic the Weather Girls, kicks off her headlining set which is sure to climax with, “It’s Raining Men.” Hallelujah! Sunday, parade at 10:30 a.m from Embarcadero to Civic Center; celebration 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., S.F. Free. sfpride.org
People’s March & Rally
Some people feel the Pride parade and celebration has gotten too commercial, too mainstream and has strayed too far from its original goals. Instead of marching along Market Street with the masses, the rival People’s March & Rally wants to turn back the clock and follow the original route down Polk Street, site of the very first Gay Liberation March 52 years ago. This political march is led by an all-Black, brown and Indigenous contingent of activists and community leaders that will end up at the main Pride celebration at Civic Center to try to loudly drive the police out of Pride and to protest corporations from co-opting the LGBTQ+ movement. Sunday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Polk & Washington streets, S.F. Free. juanitamore.com
Philippine independence crawl
San Francisco’s Filipino Cultural district invites you to help celebrate 124 years of independence from Spain at this free all-day festival at artist studios, gardens and parks in SoMa. This first-ever Philippine Independence Crawl features a picnic party at 5M Park, DJs spinning OPM (original Pilipinx music) and ‘70s Filipino disco, pre-hispanic Pangalay dances, art shows and a marketplace of 25+ vendors at Kapwa Gardens. But come on… we’re all here for the food! You’ll have a hard time deciding between a delish mix of pop-up Filipino vendors tempting your tummy with jungle dogs, cold-pressed sugarcane drinks and ube tarts, brownies and pudding. Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., four venues near Kapwa Gardens, Mission between 5th and 6th streets, S.F. Free. kapwagardens.com.
Obama Portraits at the de Young
If you happened to miss the free weekend at the de Young when the official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama made their Bay Area debut, you’re in luck. The presidential portraits, which are on a nationwide tour from the Smithsonian, are only in San Francisco for two months, but every Saturday is free. The last batch of timed tickets will become available Wednesday for the final two weekends in August. Book online at the de Young’s website for the Obama Tour for either Aug. 6 or 13 and the price of your ticket will drop to $0 in your cart. That’s fun and cheap! On view through Aug. 14, de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, S.F. Free on Saturdays, but timed tickets required. deyoung.famsf.org.