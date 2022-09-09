Trey Lance legs

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, seen at the team’s practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., is expected to be on the run a lot when the team opens the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

There are lots and lots of reasons why Trey Lance will be on the run during this sure-to-be-eventful 49ers season, which begins Sunday in Chicago.

For one, the Niners have functionally rebuilt their offensive line; they’ll likely feature three new starters along the interior, and it could take a while before “cohesive” is a word they start throwing around the field.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com