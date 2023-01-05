The store has begun voting on its 14th annual “Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards,” where customers can vote on their favorite products across a multitude of categories. This year, the store removed items from the ballot that have won consistently — at least five times — while also bestowing them the highest honor a Trader Joe’s product can receive — a place in its Hall of Fame. Don’t worry, these products are still available in the store, they’re just taking a step back from awards season to let others shine.
Here are the members inducted into Trader Joe's inaugural Product Hall of Fame class, whose boxes will hang in the rafters — or at least on kitchen shelves — forever.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
First introduced to Trader Joe’s freezers in 2004, the Mandarin Orange Chicken was voted both “Favorite Overall” and “Best Entree” multiple years in a row — the “Best Picture” and “Best Actor or Actress” of Trader Joe’s awards. What’s there not to like about sweet and savory tender battered chicken that’s ready to enjoy after 10 to 12 minutes in the air fryer? As the store proclaimed, “Our customers have made it more than clear: this Orange Chicken always takes home the gold.”
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
In what some may consider an upset, the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups defeated various ice cream, pastry and cake products by capturing the "Best Dessert/Sweet" award for multiple years running. The company called them a “dark chocolate twist on a classic candy combo." Can these bite-sized desserts challenge Reese's for the "chocolate peanut butter cup" throne? Only time will tell.
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Peanut butter strikes again. A long tenured favorite, these specialty pretzels have been filling stomachs for 30 years. They were voted “Best Snack” multiple years straight. Similarly, The Examiner also awarded them the winner of “Product Most Likely To Elicit The Reaction ‘I Shouldn’t Eat Those, Those Are Dangerous.’”
Unexpected Cheddar
Trader Joe’s is known for having one of the best cheese supplies out of any grocery store, so the fact that Unexpected Cheddar is a perennial “Best Cheese” winner is no small feat. It’s unclear what’s “unexpected” about it — though that branding does add to its mystique. The store notes that it’s “a smooth, creamy Cheddar that shares some saporous similarities with aged Parmesan” with a “one-two punch of sharp and tangy flavor.”
Soy Chorizo
The store also has a reputation for being a go-to outlet for vegan or vegetarian options. What’s the best of those products? The Soy Chorizo. First introduced in 2011, Trader Joe’s called it an all around favorite for “vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike.” Like the traditional variety, Soy Chorizo has a versatile skill set, a swiss army knife which can be inserted in tacos, omelets, burritos, quesadillas and more.
Now, the time has come for a new class of products to etch their names in grocery store lore. Click here to vote on this year’s Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards.