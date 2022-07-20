Hate to admit it. I was worried about the guy. Steph Curry signed up to host the ESPY Awards Wednesday night, on national television, and it wasn't clear whether that was a good call.
It's a tricky path, with plenty of steps to trip over. Could he handle it? I had one eye closed when the show started.
Now, Steph is a basketball prodigy. A four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP. But he's not really a wordsmith. Solid? Truthful? Considerate? I'd give him all that. But he's no Draymond Green. Curry might be running for president someday. But generally speaking? He puts the 'spect in circumspect.
So that's why I was pretty-well stunned with Curry's amazing performance Wednesday night. He wore a tight, lime-green suit to deliver his opening monologue. He ripped LeBron James, to start, which won plenty of points.
"I am the second NBA player to host this awards show," said Curry. "LeBron James hosted this back in 2007, after losing the NBA Finals. You guessed it. … This feels better."
Curry couldn't resist rubbing it in further, like many of the Warriors after their fourth championship in eight years. He won the All-Star Game MVP, scoring 50 points in the process. The NBA Finals MVP. And broke the all-time three-point shooting record. After all that, he took the stage and won our hearts. Yet again.
In front of a national audience broadcast on NBC, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Curry let it rip. He didn't spare his own teammates.
"I don't get to brag too often," said Curry. "The Warriors won our fourth championship. … I got that little trophy everyone said I needed, I can't remember what it's called. I got to break the NBA three-point record, which is special. But somehow … I'm still getting overshadowed by Draymond Green's podcast. … Make sure you all like and subscribe."
Sure enough, Draymond was in the crowd and did a bit about hosting his internet show from the crowd. It was a winner, like all things Warriors.
I'm not too sure Curry has to worry. He continues to transcend sports culture, using his otherworldly talent on the court to become a household name, alongside his wife, Ayesha, and their three children. He even cracked wise about his Beaver Cleaver home life.
"After celebrating three kids birthdays in two weeks, I finally understand why Tom Brady keeps coming back to work," said Curry.
And he had plenty to say to his vanquished rivals.
"You're never sure coming down here, how an L.A. crowd is going to feel about you," said Curry. "There's nothing that L.A. loves more than beating the Celtics. So, we all in this together. Speaking of the Celtics, I see Grant Williams. ... It's great to see you again, my man. I know you love this color. I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring. We'll see, we'll see."
To cap his opening session off, actor and comedian Jay Pharoah joined the Baby-Faced Assassin onstage to fete the man sitting squarely on top of the world.
"Look at you, looking like key-lime pie" said Pharoah, before launching into a hilarious musical number.
"Steph … you finally made it! Before tonight, we called you cool, but you were not," he sang. "Hey you made it ... Steph, you finally made it! Steph Curry finally made it!"
Curry concurred, singing, "I finally made it!"
I don't think Broadway will be calling anytime soon, but Curry did what he always does. On the basketball court, the golf course, the court of public opinion and beyond. This is a special human being. No stage is too big. If anything, I wonder if there's any arena that can hold him.
Yep. Steph Curry finally made it … yet again.