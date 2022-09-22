It almost got lost in the shouting.
Actually, let’s get that straight: It 100 percent got lost in the shouting. But we understand.
When you’ve overthrown your veteran quarterback in favor of The Future, and then your future gets his ankle broken and you are forced to go back to the veteran you no longer wanted, and when that veteran then steps in and coolly delivers a winning performance despite not having played a snap during training camp — I mean, that’s the story line.
And that is what happened, both to the 49ers and for them, in Week 2. Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury. Jimmy Garoppolo did his thing. The Niners still pounded Seattle to the satisfying tune of 27-7.
But here’s the quiet part: The defense did it.
And it’s going to have to do it again. And again.
Defense was always going to matter, especially with Lance trying to find his way as a front-line QB in the league after making two starts last season. The idea all along was that the 49ers would keep games close and scores low, removing some of the pressure on Lance to quickly ratchet up an offense that he was still getting used to running.
But with Lance gone for the season, that mission takes on a different, more permanent hue. We’ve seen what Jimmy G. at quarterback looks like, and most of the time it looks like a ground game plus short, lower-risk passes — a winning formula, assuming you’ve got a defense that can make a few scoring drives stand up for a win.
Now, with Lance gone, Garoppolo starting and the 49ers rushing attack compromised by multiple injuries, that’s the way this season simply has to go. It’s no longer a theory that might evolve along with Lance’s grasp of the offense.
And although judging anything off the first two games is a sure ticket to a mid-season apology, the 49ers’ defense is good enough to make it work.
Trey Lance was dealt a terrible hand. The 49ers can probably still play it.
The defense was sloppy in the rain and muck in Chicago in Week 1, and penalties ultimately doomed the team to a lousy loss. But the elements were in place, much of it returned from a unit that allowed the third-fewest yards in the NFL last season. Against the Seahawks, those elements were on display.
Dre Greenlaw shook off his opening-week performance and was in the middle of a run-stuffing unit that limited Seattle to 36 yards on just 14 carries. Nick Bosa was his usual trouble, with two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a QB hit. Seattle went 2-for-7 on third downs. Charvarius Ward intercepted a Seahawks halfback pass in the end zone, while Tashaun Gipson gobbled up a tipped ball by teammate Talanoa Hufanga for another pick.
And we can probably agree that Seattle isn’t any good. For that matter, neither are the Bears. The Broncos in Denver on Sunday night should be a better test, in part because their quarterback, Russell Wilson, knows a few things about tormenting the 49ers. Wilson and his top wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, are certainly the best pass combo that the Niners will have seen so far.
The 49ers are rolling out some young players and some new players along the offensive line, contributing to the slightly shaky feel of things on that side of the ball. When No. 1 running back Elijah Mitchell went down for the season in Week 1, it meant another reshuffling of the deck, and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price is going to miss several weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against Seattle.
And Lance was a significant part of that run game, let’s not forget. He rushed 13 times against Chicago, and he had three rushes in the first quarter in Santa Clara last weekend — the third, on a designed play between the tackles, resulting in his injury.
Jimmy G., inserted on no notice and with virtually no prep, was about his normal self through the air. He had a nice 16-yard downfield throw to a wide-open Ross Dwelley, who covered the final 22 yards on his own for a touchdown. Otherwise, Garoppolo went 12-for-20 for 116 yards, while the 49rs ran the ball 45 times for 189 yards with their reconfigured backfield. They did the grinder thing and asked the D to stand tall.
There are no surprises here. You know what it’s going to look like. And there’s history that says the 49ers can win with it — it’s not a theory, because we’ve seen it for years. In this, now his sixth season with San Francisco, Garoppolo is 31-14 when starting, and he is rarely pyrotechnic.
In other words, the 49ers are back to their old tricks, leaning once again on their defense. Those tricks have names, like Arik Armstead and Fred Warner, and Bosa and Greenlaw. They didn’t get shouted out so much last weekend. But they’re the names you’ll need to remember.