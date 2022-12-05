NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

 AP Photo/Steven Senne

Bay Area fans know to never doubt what Stephen Curry can do with a basketball.

But a viral video of the Golden State Warriors’ megastar released by Sports Illustrated last weekend might be beyond even Curry’s supernatural abilities. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like