Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.
Bay Area fans know to never doubt what Stephen Curry can do with a basketball.
But a viral video of the Golden State Warriors’ megastar released by Sports Illustrated last weekend might be beyond even Curry’s supernatural abilities.
On Sunday, Sports Illustrated posted on social media a 35-second clip of Curry heaving basketballs off a rack almost the full length of the court and sinking them — nothing but net – into the opposite basket.
The footage quickly spread across the internet, shared by major sports media outlet and more. The original tweet from the official Sports Illustrated Twitter account has garnered nearly 40,000 retweets and 109,000 likes — one of which was by Curry himself — while the video has been viewed almost 21 million times.
Reaction to the seemingly implausible feat was primarily either bewildered awe or severe skepticism that the video was real.
In addition, the person who shot the video, Ari Fararooy, is the same videographer who in May edited viral drone footage of Tom Brady hitting a hole-in-one golf shot, which also is suspected to be fabricated, though that was never confirmed.
It's unclear why the video was filmed, though Sports Illustrated is unveiling its Sportsperson of the Year Award — a recognition Curry could be in line to win — at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco later this week. The event is also hosted by Rob Riggle, who serves as an announcer on Curry-produced ABC show "Holy Moley." Last year, the awards show was held in Hollywood, Fla. and the winner was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Curry’s basketball prowess has reached such astronomical heights that people are entertaining that the video could fall within the realm of his talents.