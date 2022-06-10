BOSTON – In Steph we trusted. In Boston, he erupted.
The greatest shooter in NBA history cemented his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats, pouring in 43 points with his team teetering on the edge of oblivion and willing the Warriors to a Game 4 victory, 107-97.
It was the kind of performance you'll tell your grandkids about. The night Steph shut 'em all up in Boston. It will go down as the very best among all of his Finals appearances. People used to say that Curry didn’t have a signature postseason moment on his resume. This was his signature game.
“It means everything knowing the sense of urgency we had to have tonight," said Curry, after his monster night. "To win on the road, keep some life in the series and get home court advantage back. It was a hard-fought win. We had to let everyone know we’re here tonight. Whether that’s their crowd, their team… we feed off that."
Asked to rank his game against other best efforts, Steph played it cool. "I don’t rank my performances, though. Just win the game.”
Everyone else was more willing to heap praise on the Warriors' savior.
"Incredible. Came out and showed why he's one of the best players to ever play this game. And why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success," said Draymond Green. "He's one of the most reliant, toughest guys I've ever played with. It says a lot about his toughness and his competitive nature."
When it was all said and done, Golden State managed to steal one on the road, just like they planned and just like they had done for 26 playoff series in a row. Now, they return to San Francisco in fantastic position for Game 5 on Monday. The Warriors need to win two out of three to take the title. And two of those games will be at home.
It was a really remarkable turn of events at TD Garden, where the Celtics held the upper hand for most of the night. They were just quicker to most loose balls. Grabbed a ton of second-chance rebounds. And generally out-hustled the Warriors for most of the night. For awhile there, I started believing in leprechauns.
But when it counted, No. 30 turned it on and put the game away for Golden State. Championship DNA, on display.
“The heart on that man is incredible," said fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson. "The things he does, we take for granted from time to time. We gotta help him out on Monday. Wow. Shocking he wasn’t a first-team All NBA guy."
Considering he played on a sprained ankle, the whole thing is kind of insane. He grabbed 10 rebounds, for crying out loud. Imagine if he was healthy? Perhaps it’s that kind of adversity that drives players of Curry’s caliber. They need a mountain to climb. And this one was Mount Everest.
But, like any lofty peak, the view was spectacular for those watching at home, and those of us in Boston.
When played at its highest level, basketball is a truly beautiful thing. The world’s best athletes working in unison, part jazz, part ballet, all effort and athleticism.
That was the case on Friday night when the Warriors and Celtics turned in an absolute classic. You had to appreciate the effort on both sides. These are the games that cement legacies. One way or another. In this case, it was a damn shame either team had to lose.
Bad wheel and all, Curry got it done. He’s a special athlete, and a champion to the core. He’d have to be in a wheelchair before missing a game like this. Green had another bad game but showed some of his trademark defensive intensity down the stretch. Thompson and Jordan Poole showed up on offense, giving Curry some much-needed support.
“You have a group of guys that will be in the Hall of Fame someday," said head coach Steve Kerr. "Steph, Draymond, Klay. These guys are the constant that have been here throughout that span. To win on the road, you have to summon that will and passion.”
It was the defensive intensity that defined this game. Neither team gave an inch, as would be expected with so much on the line. You can’t say enough about Kevon Looney and how hard Golden State’s big man fought in the paint.
“Loon has just grown leaps and bounds this year," said Kerr. "He’s been really good for us over the years. But this year, in particular, he’s taken a leap where he’s just irreplaceable.”
And Andrew Wiggins made life miserable for Boston’s biggest star, Jayson Tatum, who got his 23 points on the night but had to work for every one. He shot only 8 of 23 from the floor.
These have been historic moments, for a historic franchise against a historic franchise. It's far from over, but Golden State just put itself back in position to bag another peak.
"If we put a solid 48 minutes together, we'll give ourselves a solid chance to win," said Green.
As TD Garden emptied out Friday night, you could slowly hear the chant rising up from the loud but passionate Bay Area contingent on hand. "Waaaaarriooors! Waaarrrriooors!"
It was kind of hard to believe. But impossible to deny.
