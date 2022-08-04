Watching Trey Lance get eaten up all week by the 49ers’ defense, you could process what you were seeing in a bunch of different ways. The club would certainly prefer that you follow the established storyline, to wit:

They’re throwing Lance straight into the fire;

It’s early;

That San Francisco defense is really good;

The linebackers, DBs, etc., know most of the plays that are going to be run before Lance even tries to run them;

And, perhaps most importantly,

If Lance can find a way to make it work against this stout D, he’s going to be well on his way to figuring out how to succeed against the opponents he’s actually going to be playing as a first-year starting quarterback.

That’s one heck of a good storyline. DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, basically endorsed it the other day, saying that even though his players do sometimes know what’s coming, Lance is already showing signs of being able to adjust to coverage and still make the right throw at the right moment.

“It’s just the way you see Trey creating and making plays even though guys may be in the right spot (to defend),” Ryans told reporters at the Niners’ camp in Santa Clara. “And that’s what’s encouraging to see, and I’m excited to see him go out and actually play against someone else — because he’s done a great job versus us.”

He hasn’t, actually. Lance’s week of work was erratic at best. But since we can all grant that it’s still early days, perhaps we can also back up far enough to see a bigger picture.

The S.F. defense really is that good. This isn’t all about Trey Lance learning his job on the fly. He is lining up daily against a group that has a chance to be in the upper echelon of NFL defenses, so let’s forget the Lance pass-by-pass update and get to the root of it: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are already finding a different way to win.

It won’t be the first time. There were plenty of games during the Jimmy Garoppolo years that he was asked to essentially manage the offense while the defense ground down an opponent. It happened during the regular season. It happened in the playoffs. It happened during the 2020 Super Bowl and almost worked to the tune of a Lombardi, but, you know, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs insisted on playing all four quarters that day.

It’s a good recipe, is the thing, and it might be getting better. The 49ers look stacked on defense. Assuming even reasonable health, they’ve got a front line — Bosa, Armstead, Kinlaw — capable of getting major pressure on QBs without help, a linebacking corps led by Fred Warner, who tortured Lance during those first few camp workouts, and a secondary anchored by the Wards, cornerback Charvarius and safety Jimmie.

The 49ers gave up the third-fewest yards in the league last season. They allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFC. (The Cardinals, Seahawks and Rams all finished in the top half of the conference in that stat, to give you an idea of the kind of football being played in the West.) They didn’t produce a ton of takeaways, but they could get very stingy.

According to Ryans, what the defense has been doing to Trey Lance so far is nothing less than what the coordinator wants them to do to opponents during the season — create situations that lead to quick outs and good field position for Lance and the offense.

“As a defense, I want to make sure he has short fields to work on,” Ryans said, “making sure our guys are playing at a relentless level, attacking the ball to put him in short field situations to help him out. If we surround him the right way, he should be good.”

That’s a supportive way of saying the QB is young and he’s going to need that kind of help. Nothing wrong with it. Not every NFL team is in a position to offer defensive support, but it’s a winning formula when it can be done.

We already know that Lance will not only be learning on the job, but fronted by an offensive line that is in flux. It’s possible that he’ll be working with a couple of very young linemen, and it is possible that, because of it, Shanahan will begin the season in a conservative stance when it comes to play calling.

That isn’t fatal. On some teams, it might be, but the 49ers have the luxury of being able to ask the defense to carry the load for a while. They’ll lean on that.

The front end of the 2022 schedule may provide a little room for the offense to move and grow; the first six weeks go Bears, Seahawks, Broncos, Rams, Panthers, Falcons. There’s some give in there, enough space for Lance to get his feet under him while Bosa, Warner and crew make it tough for several of those teams to score. It’s an opportunity, no doubt.

And that’s the storyline, really. It isn’t about how Trey Lance is doing against his own defense right now. It’s about how that defense is going to buy Lance the time to become the quarterback the 49ers desperately need.