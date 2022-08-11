The Giants played a series last week at Oracle Park against the Dodgers that felt sort of, you know … important. The Dodgers are not to be caught this season, but that wasn’t the point. The point was that Gabe Kapler’s crew needed every win it could possibly cobble together to stay on the fringes of the playoff picture, and L.A. has been the kind of menace this season that can cause an opponent to lose ground suddenly and violently.

So it was. By Thursday, the Giants were trying to avoid getting swept in four straight at home against their arch-rivals. (Spoiler: They failed to avoid it.) Here was Kapler’s starting infield that day: David Villar, Wilmer Flores, Dixon Machado, J.D. Davis.

And that’s it! That’s the whole equation. If you were wondering why GM Farhan Zaidi and the S.F. brain trust didn’t go nuclear at the trade deadline, there’s your answer. The Giants just aren’t built for this – not this year. They are not built to compete. They aren’t even built to endure.

So what are they built for?

A remodel, is what.

It’s blasphemy around here, the idea of a rebuild. Zaidi has acknowledged as much – and more than once. He has noted, accurately, that the Giants’ market is not one in which the touting of a roster teardown would be warmly received. There’s already an MLB franchise in the Bay Area that does that.

But how else do you explain what you’re seeing? The above-mentioned lineup was out there against the mighty Dodgers because, very literally, the Giants’ entire planned starting infield for 2022 was unavailable.

That infield – Brandon Belt at first base, Tommy La Stella at second, Brandon Crawford at shortstop, Evan Longoria at third – is a rumor. Through the first two-thirds of the season, including Wednesday’s desultory 13-7 loss in San Diego, those principals have been on the field together, each at his assigned position, in the same game, exactly zero times.

Zaidi certainly knew the risk going into the season, but he also understood where the franchise really was. The Giants’ likely position-player reinforcements – Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos, Luis Matos and others – are either in the low minors or still very young, or both. (Villar undoubtedly is a part of that future, too.) The organization is truly in an in-between state, and that’s a tough hand to draw to.

There isn’t a trade, or even a couple of trades, that will change the reality. Belt is 34, La Stella 33, Crawford 35, Longoria 36. That’s a valuable collection of experience and championship mettle, and it is a group prone to more frequent injury and slower recovery. It’s all of that together – it just is – and Zaidi and Kapler went into 2022 hoping they could sort of nurse the roster through whatever happened.

This is what happened.

There has been a tremendous focus lately on the Giants’ sagging bullpen, and that’s fair. (Of course it is; this is the majors.) But the bigger picture has to include the number of times that S.F.’s sub-par defense, manned in part by guys being asked to play out of position or play too often, has forced one of those relievers to stay on the mound far too long.

Too many extra pitches, too many calls to clean up sloppy innings: These are stressors that many previous iterations of Giants bullpens rarely felt. But that was then.

The more interesting question is where Zaidi goes from here. Assuming that Kapler remains in the dugout, the San Francisco roster will undoubtedly be constructed with flexibility and multi-positionality at a premium – but this team needs a major punch, and it’s also staring down the disintegration of that favored infield lineup.

Belt is on an expiring one-year deal; Longoria can be bought out for 2023. La Stella and Crawford each have a guaranteed year remaining, and there’s nobody on Planet Giants that is ever going to suggest nudging Brandon Crawford out of the scene. It’s not something the franchise ever does, and you can easily argue that Crawford has been worth every penny the club will ever pay him. But that doesn’t fix the here and now, does it?

I wonder where Zaidi and his bosses, the ownership group, will decide to go. The free agent market has position-player menu items like the Twins’ Carlos Correa (almost certain to opt out of his deal) and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, and Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson, and the Dodgers’ Trea Turner, who was only batting .308 with an .851 OPS heading into the weekend. Aaron Judge, the San Joaquin County kid, will hit the open market; he’s pretty good.

Will the Giants take some major hacks? They’ve been willing to do so in the past, chasing Bryce Harper with a fat offer a couple of years ago, digging in on talks with Trevor Story after this year’s lockout ended. They’ve got money, and they have a history that suggests the franchise will not stop competing. That’s a place to start.

This time a year ago, the Giants were en route to a 107-55 regular season, an absurd, outrageously great sleight of hand accomplished via any number of players, including Crawford, jumping up for career performances. A drop-off of some kind was almost guaranteed to occur, because this is baseball and not some other sport.

A year later, that’s no mere drop-off – that’s a chasm – and no simple mending of the bullpen is going to bring San Francisco back to either the Padres or the Dodgers. It’s in the lineup now, and that’s where the fixing has to begin.