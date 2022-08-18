San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford makes a basket catch of a broken-bat popup by Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in San Francisco.
They don’t do too many awards for "steady" in baseball. This is due, in part, to the reality that the sport’s overlords already have an inferiority complex about its stately pace, and about how boring some people claim to find it, and of course about $$$$$ and which leagues are getting more of it than they are. I wish MLB didn’t constantly believe the worst about itself, but so it goes.
At any rate, a sport that suspects it’s already losing the action-battle to the NFL and the NBA certainly isn’t going to start lionizing players for simply being consistent. Baseball wants pyrotechnics that it can market and sell, and a guy showing up and constantly doing his job does not qualify.
And for those reasons, Brandon Crawford will leave this sport almost criminally undervalued.
Even by the baseball fans who love him the most.
Isn’t that weird? Even in San Francisco, even among Giants fans, Crawford won’t truly be appreciated until he’s gone, when the consistent performance he has brought to the position of shortstop no longer can be taken for granted. It won’t be until people see other Giants trying to deliver that kind of consistency that the truth about Crawford will seem so clear.
The 2022 season has been a little test run in this regard. Plagued by knee pain and inflammation after a home-plate collision in June, Crawford has made two trips to the injured list, which sounds about right for other baseball mortals but is all wrong in Crawford’s world. He’d made only two other trips to the IL in his career ... ever.
Let me repeat that: Prior to this season, Brandon Crawford went to the IL twice in 11 seasons. That’s absurd, especially for an everyday player at one of the most demanding positions in the game, and it reinforces a basic truth about Crawford’s career: He has been such a reliable presence out there that people were free to forget about him. Sometimes, that’s exactly what they did. It was a mistake every time.
Nobody is advocating for rewarding consistent mediocrity, by the way. Crawford is a four-time Gold Glove winner, and he finished fourth in the National League MVP voting last season, when at age 34 he delivered career bests in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He was absolutely essential in the Giants piling up a franchise-record 107 regular-season wins.
Even that feels as if it’s selling him short, though. For more than a decade, Giants managers – first Bruce Bochy and later Gabe Kapler – have been able to write a single name into the lineup at short and, for the most part, forget about it. That is a luxury almost unimaginable to any franchise in the MLB constellation.
What they’ve gotten out of that exchange is equally remarkable. As of the moment I typed these words, Crawford had played 12,560 innings in the majors, every one of them for the Giants, every one of them at shortstop. He played in at least 138 games every season for seven straight years, before COVID snapped everybody’s streaks in 2020 – and even that year, he played 55 out of 60 scheduled games.
His defense was beyond reproach throughout. I’d cite some defensive metrics, but they’re generally so poorly conceived or difficult to normalize that they don’t mean much. Suffice it to say that Crawford was in the right spot, with the right anticipation, with the right footwork, with that arm, almost all of the time. He made eye-watering stops in the hole and up the middle alongside “everyday” plays that he made look so routine they were afterthoughts. But ask around: Not everybody does that.
As Giants fans will soon discover.
Crawford’s offense never blew people off the decks of their boats, but that wasn’t usually the point. (The Giants won a World Series in 2012 with their shortstop hitting .248, and another in 2014 with him hitting .246.) Crawford functionally calmed the S.F. infield and outfield day in and day out, a nearly immeasurable value to a franchise that went pitching-defense in its pursuit of glory.
With Buster Posey, a constantly visible on-camera presence behind home plate who also produced MVP-level offense, it was easier for fans to foresee the damage that would be inflicted by his retirement. Brandon Crawford’s absence is going to sneak up on people. It’s just how he plays.
Crawford is one of the worst self-promoters in the game, a badge he wears with honor. He’s not an interview guy. But when he was on the shelf, and it was Thairo Estrada or Dixon Machado out there at shortstop, you remembered why Crawford matters so much. Maybe he doesn’t need to articulate it.
I’m not writing his obituary; not only is Crawford back on the field, he is signed through the 2023 season. But he will finish this year having appeared in fewer games, percentage-wise, than he has in a decade, and the fact that next season is his last under contract means the Giants have to get serious about the line of succession.
First baseman Brandon Belt, whose one-year deal expires this fall, may grind out a few more seasons elsewhere in MLB; it’s not really clear. Posey only played for the one team. Crawford, who grew up in Pleasanton and rooted for the Giants as a kid, is on a seamless run, and it won’t end any other way. That is some kind of longevity, those three guys. That doesn’t happen much.
It’s not possible to watch Crawford play every day and not see all the ways in which he anchors and galvanizes his team – but most of us don’t get to do that, do we? We keep up the best that we can. My advice is this: Watch Crawford now. Store the memory. It won’t be until he’s gone that folks realize the rare thing they were seeing. Even MLB itself doesn’t always get it.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.