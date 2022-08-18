Pirates Giants Baseball

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford makes a basket catch of a broken-bat popup by Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in San Francisco.

 D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

They don’t do too many awards for "steady" in baseball. This is due, in part, to the reality that the sport’s overlords already have an inferiority complex about its stately pace, and about how boring some people claim to find it, and of course about $$$$$ and which leagues are getting more of it than they are. I wish MLB didn’t constantly believe the worst about itself, but so it goes.

At any rate, a sport that suspects it’s already losing the action-battle to the NFL and the NBA certainly isn’t going to start lionizing players for simply being consistent. Baseball wants pyrotechnics that it can market and sell, and a guy showing up and constantly doing his job does not qualify.

