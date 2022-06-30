Deebo Samuel must realize that this split-personality football thing, an arrangement which is admittedly awkward for him, is exactly what is going to get him paid. And I mean paid bigly. It’s ironic, isn’t it? But that’s sort of the way it goes. Sometimes the larger picture just sneaks up on you.
The rumors in the wind have the 49ers working on a rich contract extension with Samuel that will keep him in Santa Clara for years and years. Not only is that proper, not only is it the smart course, but it also makes infinitely more sense than believing that Deebo ever really, truly wanted to be traded.
Did he want to be valued? I mean, sure.
Understood? I suppose, if such a thing is possible in the NFL.
But paid? Now we’re getting somewhere.
When Samuel first made his trade request, what was broadly reported was that he was already weary of the idea of being used as a dual offensive threat, a wide receiver who also was a running back (and a better one than a lot of the backs running around the NFL as a full-time gig). Looking back, it’s easier now to see that that wasn’t the thing – or at least not the only thing.
No, this was always about several factors, all of them connected. I have no trouble believing that Deebo didn’t (and doesn’t) love the pounding that comes with carrying the football, even if he’s great at it. It’s just an open invitation to get cracked, not to mention have your career shortened. At the same time, rushers are less valued – lower-paid, that is – than receivers around the league. That’s your basic double whammy.
So when Samuel’s people told Jed York’s people, “Move our guy,” what they were really saying was something on the order of, “You might use him as a running back, but you’d sure as hell better not try to pay him like one.”
It struck a sort of emergency tone at the time. The 49ers were just coming off this unexpected run to the NFC championship game, and everywhere you looked Samuel seemed to be doing something great. Kyle Shanahan had by then completely integrated Deebo into the offense as a pick-‘em option – he caught 77 passes and carried the ball 59 times during the 2021 regular season – and the truth was, nobody else had a Deebo Samuel on their roster.
That may be why the immediate public reaction to the trade request was a bit panicked. (Side note: A trade request isn’t an official, league process sort of thing. It’s just his agents talking out loud to the 49ers’ front office and then somebody leaking the exchange to the media for maximum impact.) Just as things were getting really good, this very key component of the success appeared determined to leave.
But he wasn’t, or perhaps it’s more accurate to say that he wasn’t for very long. It probably only took a week or two before Samuel either saw or heard the big wheel spinning. It eventually looked something like this:
Davante Adams, five years and $142 million.
Tyreek Hill, four years and $120 million.
A.J. Brown, four years and $100 million.
Cooper Kupp, three years and $80 million.
This week? Terry McLaurin, three years and $71 million.
That last one, McLaurin’s extension with the Washington Commanders, ought to usefully set the floor for Samuel’s own deal. Both were products of the 2019 draft, Samuel in the second round, McLaurin in the third. The players have comparable receiving statistics, too. But Samuel adds this full other dimension as a rusher, and that is a dimension that is worth something in addition to his receiver’s salary, not in place of it.
In addition to. What a wonderful concept.
In the end, York, GM John Lynch and Shanahan all played this one right. They never overreacted to the Samuel stuff. They stayed mostly low-key about the whole thing. They commented only as much as was absolutely necessary, and when they did, they spouted love and rainbows and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. It got a little treacly, but it worked.
Samuel’s frustration cooled, and I suspect that development coincided with a few well-delivered messages from management assuring him that he would be paid as a high-value receiver, not a between-the-hashes yard churner. When Samuel showed up at voluntary workouts, running along the sidelines, the chapter appeared to be written and closed. He’ll stay.
The 49ers still have to deliver on a deal, but they can do it. By all accounts, the franchise was always budgeting for inevitable extensions with Samuel and Nick Bosa. Since Bosa is already getting whopper money, his rearrangement of riches can wait just a bit. Samuel’s is the one with more urgency attached.
That’s still true, but it feels a little less urgent than before. The 49ers are going to give Deebo Samuel his money, and in return they’ll retain the offensive presence they have to have if they’re going to take another step. If that sounds an awful lot like a business transaction, it’s only because it always was.