During his relentlessly rewarding career, Tim Heidecker has become one of the most influential figures in comedy because he's rejected every convention.
He’s never hidden his disdain for the hammy punchline jokes practiced by most vets; his creative vehicles have gleefully exploited the awkward purgatory between discomfort and comedy; and he’s reveled in skewering the superficial nature of the late-night circuit.
So, for someone who’s trafficked in irony and satire, it came as a surprise when he embarked on a parallel career as an earnest, empathetic singer-songwriter. For the past six-plus years, Heidecker has been releasing heartfelt music that’s masterfully produced and professional, leaving many to ask — where is the joke here?
“When I first started releasing music, I knew it was going to be a challenge and a struggle, and I probably deserved it, because I built a career out of being confusing and kind of embracing what might be called troll-like behavior and just f**cking around with what’s real,” said Heidecker, who grew up playing music before finding a career in comedy. “It’s been a little messy and it’s taken a little time, but now I think there is this solid audience that knows what I’m about when it comes to my music.”
On June 24, Heidecker released “High School,” his fifth solo album and latest in a string of releases dating back to 2016’s “In Glendale.” Heidecker’s albums showcase his mastery of golden-hued pop songs that are indebted to the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter tradition of artists like Randy Newman, Carole King and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
A poignant look at his adolescence, “High School” chronicles Heidecker’s formative years in the 90s, with the songs delving into his relationships and experiences growing up outside of Philadelphia.
Among other topics, the album explores Heidecker’s development from a young conservative into the progressive figure he is today. That evolution is captured in “Sirens of Titan,” which is about him booing the famous liberal counterculture icon Kurt Vonnegut during a live reading.
“I came from a conservative family — like they were pretty liberal with social issues, but sort of libertarians who hated big government,” said Heidecker, whose latest album has received sterling reviews so far. “I was a big George Bush fan in eighth grade — how lame is that? It was during the Iraq war and there was a lot of patriotism going around, and to be fair, I don’t think anyone was too inspired by Michael Dukakis.”
Heidecker said his viewpoints began to shift when he went to college at Temple University, which is located in a Philadelphia neighborhood with a long history of poverty and inequity. That experience, plus being handed “alternative” textbooks like “A People’s History of the United State” by Howard Zinn, helped create a sense of empathy and understanding that led him away from conservatism.
“When conservatives freak out about college being this indoctrination process, they’re kind of right,” said Heidecker. “It was a slippery slope for me, but in a benign and benevolent way.”
On July 13, Heidecker will perform the “High School” songs that catalog that benevolent growth in a unique performance at the Palace of Fine Arts. In an interesting twist, the opener for that show will be a crude, crass, hopeless standup comedian: Tim Heidecker.
A caricature of all the willfully ignorant, utterly inept, yet shockingly confident comics that proliferate the industry, this “Tim Heidecker” made his debut in the Netflix special “An Evening with Tim Heidecker.” In that performance, the leather jacket-clad Heidecker screamed at the audio techs to turn down the music, made painfully lame jokes about his spouse and gloriously muffed simple word plays on audience members’ names.
“I’ve been working on that character for like 15 years now, and it kind of started by being here in LA but not being part of the comedic community,” said Heidecker. “I would just see these people onstage and they would just bomb so badly. At first, my version of that character was kind of nervous, but I decided to give him this kind of asshole confidence and really have him peacock around, so you have no sympathy at all for him. Because he’s this kind of reflection of all these comics you see now who make a career out of punching down on people who are less fortunate than them.”
The character fits perfectly into the Tim Heidecker universe of cringe-worthy comedy, a genre he practically created with programs like the massively influential “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” on Adult Swim (with longtime creative partner Eric Wareheim) and “On Cinema at the Cinema,” a long-running program ostensibly about movie reviews that has turned into a hilariously bizarre soap opera that skewers right-wing talking heads.
For the performance at the Palace of Fine Arts, Heidecker will have to transition between acts from an overblown cartoon of himself to his most vulnerable and candid version. Fortunately, he doesn’t anticipate any sort of mental anguish or painful method-acting breakdown traversing those identities.
“It’s a very simple, Clark Kent versus Superman situation, although I don’t know who’s who in that scenario,” said Heidecker. “There’s something about that leather jacket — as soon as I take it off, I come right back down to Earth. There are no worries about me getting trapped in that personality. When that leather jacket is off, that Tim Heidecker disappears.”
