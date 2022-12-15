Welcome to The Storefront, a column dedicated to exploring the small businesses around San Francisco. This week, we dive into The City’s tattoo parlors, which provide residents a beloved and increasingly popular art form ... to be worn on the body. Your guide to this part of The City’s economic life is native San Franciscan Tigran Demurjian, a photographer and writer who, as he put it, “came of age during the pandemic” and thus is particularly suited to cover this moment.
Renette Hammer
Owner of 24th Street Studio, 3049 24th St.
“For people to understand who I am, I have to make big moves,” says Renette Hammer about being a business owner in a traditionally male industry. She seems to be making them: Her second shop is opening just a year and a half after her first. Step inside 24th Street Studio, and you might think you’ve got the wrong address — unlike most shops, Hamer’s has no tattoo art on the walls. Instead, a ceiling-high painting of Gwen Stefani watches over the clients and artists in the bright, airy space that could easily be a café or a plant store. Hammer says the mostly female crew also helps dispel some of the intimidation you might associate with a tattoo shop: “You have to be able to serve everyone, from 18 years of age to 85.”
Drue Grahman
Artist at One Shot Tattoo, 555 Irving St.
Whether Drue Grahman is tattooing someone who wants to remember a loved one, express a part of their identity or just look tough, he feels his is an important job. An artist at One Shot Tattoo for the past three years, he says he’s excited about completing his first back piece — a multisession, 25-hour endeavor that represents a major milestone in his career. “It’s fun to have a craft and work with my hands and offer something that people seek out,” he said. Grahman said he knows that being an artist is hard, no matter the art form, but feels lucky that tattooing is one form that is consistently sought out.
Nicholas Lee
Owner of Two Cranes Tattoo, 825 Sacramento St.
Nicholas Lee has watched Chinatown’s bustling Grant Street gradually fade into silence over the past years: “Before the pandemic, there were about three empty storefronts on Grant Street. Now every other storefront is up for rent.” Just off Grant, Two Cranes Tattoo was one of the few businesses that bounced back, and it remains abuzz with new business and the hum of tattoo machines. The clientele is a mix of returning clients, walk-ins, tourists and people who’ve found the shop through its healthy social media following. But it’s Two Cranes’ reputation for great work that has helped it endure: “No social media is going to outdo our reputation and the work that we’ve made.” Fifteen years into his tattoo career, Lee is as passionate as ever. “I’d tattoo for free if I couldn’t work in a shop,” he said. “It’s something I love to do.”
Tyler Raring
Artist at The Helm, 4539 Mission St.
For Tyler Raring, tattoo shops play a similar role to that of any other small, neighborhood business: It’s about “being honest and good to the people and community. We’re trying to provide an honest service, just like anywhere else.” In his five years tattooing, he said, he’s seen the service play a profound role in his clients’ lives. Some find that it helps them heal from past trauma and feel more in control of their body: “It’s a way to appreciate yourself, to invest in yourself.” But he reminds with a smile that it’s also about fun. “Tattoos don’t all have to have meaning or be profoundly deep,” he said. “A lot of the tattoos that I have, I just like the way the image looks, or the color palette.”
Cho Herron
Owner of Retro Club Tattoo, 4831 Mission St.
On a gloomy winter day, stepping into Retro Club Tattoo can feel like stepping into a summer gathering at a friend’s house. The first thing you might notice are the bright pink walls and blue floors. Then two excited dogs will run up to greet you. Finally, Cho Herron, the owner, will follow up with a friendly smile, offering you a seat at a table. An artist of eight years, Herron decided to open her own shop during the pandemic. It was her chance to bring to life a vision that lives as much in the work she does as in the space her shop occupies: “The vibe attracts people who like cute stuff, people who like pink and bright colors. It is also my tattoo style.”
