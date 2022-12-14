Tom Morello, lead guitarist from L.A. political punk band Rage Against the Machine, opened for a crowd of thousands doing exactly that on Wednesday morning.
The alliance of graduate student unions on strike at the University of California, UAW Local 2865 and Local 5810, began an all-day rally in front of UCLA’s Luskin Center at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Morello performed songs from the Rage Against catalog to energize the crowd.
The picketers hoped to capture the attention of the UC Regents, who met there the same day to discuss the university's healthcare initiatives at UC Davis and the membership status of UCLA in the Big 10.
"On the 31st day of this strike, we are demonstrating to the Regents that we will not stop fighting until they ensure UC comes to the table with offers that fairly reflect our contributions," said Kaija Gahm, a student researcher in the Department of Ecology at UCLA.
Rage Against the Machine, formed in 2007, is well-known for no-frills anti-authoritarian and social justice themes in their music. All four members of the band have participated in political activism during their tenure, playing both Rage Against songs and pieces from their own projects.
Morello is particularly outspoken about his political beliefs.
"America touts itself as the land of the free, but the number one freedom that you and I have is the freedom to enter into a subservient role in the workplace," said Morello in an interview with Guitar World. The musician won the magazine's Artist of the Year award in 2012 and was named the fourth greatest guitarist of all time by the publication this year.
"It's very fashionable now among intellectuals and politicians to claim that history is over, that the world is no longer amenable to radical change. We know better. We prove otherwise at every show."
Music has long been a powerful tool used by labor movements worldwide to inspire unity and motivation during demonstrations. In the United States, folk music and abolition songs formed the foundation of the music heard at modern workers' protests — songs like "Solidarity Forever" by Pete Seeger and "Go Down Moses", popularized by Louis Armstrong.
On the opening day of the UC graduate student strike in November, a few of the strikers brought instruments and played "Which Side Are You On," "Bella Ciao" and more, according to Berkeley B-Side. The musical reprieve continued with karaoke on Sproul and salsa dancing.
Striking academic workers are demanding that UC President Michael Drake, who attended the meeting on Wednesday as an ex officio member of the Regents, settle a fair contract with the remainder of the union. Local 5810, the union representing postdocs at UC, settled with the university on Friday and returned to work on Monday.
As of Saturday, both UC and striking grad students have agreed to meet with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who is serving as a neutral mediator.
