tom morello

Tom Morello performing as The Nightwatchman, the Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist's alter-ego and solo act in Indio, California.

 AP Photo

Tom Morello, lead guitarist from L.A. political punk band Rage Against the Machine, opened for a crowd of thousands doing exactly that on Wednesday morning.

The alliance of graduate student unions on strike at the University of California, UAW Local 2865 and Local 5810, began an all-day rally in front of UCLA’s Luskin Center at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Morello performed songs from the Rage Against catalog to energize the crowd.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like