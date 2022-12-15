With a division title on the line, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly won’t have to rock out with Brock out on Thursday night.
Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and San Francisco’s starting quarterback in the aftermath of season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Purdy has been listed as questionable since he sustained an oblique injury in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. He didn't play much of last Sunday's fourth quarter as San Francisco cruised to a 35-7 victory.
The rookie impressed in the win, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for his first career score on the ground. By ESPN's QBR metric, Purdy's (92.8 out of 100) first career start was the best game by a quarterback last week, and the eighth-best all season.
Had Purdy not been able to play on Thursday, the 49ers would've turned to veteran journeyman Josh Johnson. The Oakland native spelled Purdy last Sunday, but he hasn't started an NFL game since Dec. 26 of last year.
Thursday represents by far the toughest challenge of Purdy's young career, however. Seattle has been a house of horror for the 49ers, and young quarterbacks in particular.
As Niners Wire's Kyle Madson noted on Wednesday, no 49ers rookie QB has ever won in Seattle. Even Colin Kaepernick, who was in his second professional season when he became San Francisco's starting quarterback 10 years ago, was under center for a 42-13 loss.
In fact, since current Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was hired, the 49ers have only won two games in Seattle: Once in 2011, and again in 2019.
That game, like Thursday's, had major playoff implications. With a Week 17 win over their hated rivals that year, the 49ers clinched the NFC West and a first-round bye. San Francisco ended up in the Super Bowl, while Seattle's season ended in the NFC's divisional round.
The 49ers haven't won a division title since then, nor have they made the playoffs in consecutive years since 2013. San Francisco can officially do both on Thursday night.