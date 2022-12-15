Brock Purdy celebrates vs Bucs

The 49ers have reason to celebrate, as their surging starting quarterback is reportedly healthy enough to play on Thursday night. 

With a division title on the line, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly won’t have to rock out with Brock out on Thursday night.

Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and San Francisco’s starting quarterback in the aftermath of season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

