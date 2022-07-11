From the eyes and ears of SFUSD’s new superintendent Matt Wayne, San Francisco is ready to step up and help its public schools succeed, and so is he. Though Wayne has few concrete plans coming into his tenure, his strategy is to listen, learn and act accordingly.
“Listening to SFUSD students, families, staff members and community organizations is my first priority,” Wayne said in his welcome message Tuesday. “It would be a mistake for me to propose extensive solutions without deeply understanding our context.”
Starting as a middle school teacher in New York City, Wayne’s career in education has spanned the coasts, landing him in San Francisco as SFUSD’s executive director of elementary schools in 2010. Though Wayne said he loved traveling around The City helping elementary school principals realize their visions for two years, his position was uncertain as a result of budget instability.
It was this uncertainty that led him to the Hayward Unified School District, where he served as superintendent for six of the past 10 years. Though his job was in the East Bay, Wayne said he kept an eye on how San Francisco was doing. So when the job opened up for superintendent of SFUSD, Wayne knew he had to apply.
In partnership with the educational consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, 64 community engagement sessions and an online survey were conducted to determine the criteria by which candidates should be evaluated. The firm then considered more than 60 candidates and interviewed 18. The Board of Education conducted interviews with five of these people and narrowed the pool to three. Wayne was selected as the finalist and signed a three-year contract May 11 with an annual salary of $328,879.
Wayne inherits an ongoing structural deficit, under enrollment, payroll issues and numerous other challenges. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How has your time as superintendent of Hayward Unified prepared you for the SFUSD role? When I took over Hayward, there were a lot of challenges around how the board was working and we hadn’t had a strategic plan. ... We developed our first strategic plan in 15 years while I was superintendent, and so I feel it prepares me for where the current (SFUSD) board is at and where the district’s at. ... I also had to lead Hayward through the worst of the pandemic, and we did our best to put in place systems and practices to support families and students during that time.
How do you plan to ensure that your policies or the board’s policies reach SFUSD students?I think when there’s a commitment to ensuring educational equity what needs to happen is behind the policies. There needs to be thoughtful implementation plans that include getting the right resources in place, getting buy-in from staff, families and communities; and then engaging in a continuous improvement process to make sure that we are finding successes that we can build on and finding failures that need a change of course.
What do you anticipate will be your greatest challenges and how do you plan to combat them?I have two key priorities: One, with what we’ve been through the past two and a half years in education, there needs to be some time and space for healing and coming together as a community. ... Two, I want to make sure we’re focused on teaching and learning. We’re an educational institution and our core responsibility is to ensure that students are educated.
And then there are specific issues. I’m aware that the transition to the EMPowerSF financial payroll system has been challenging and that’s where some immediate action is needed to make sure we’re supporting our employees, so that they’re paid and our systems are functioning for them.
How do you plan to approach the ongoing structural deficit facing the district?I’m getting updated myself on the implications of the governor’s upcoming state budget, which definitely improves our fiscal situation. In general, when I think about budgeting, I’d say two things: One is enrollment drives finances for a district. As we see declining enrollment, it does mean less resources for the district; so that’s an area to look at and think about how we can work to maintain enrollment. A second thing is that the budget reflects our priorities. Before we say, “How are we balancing the budget and what do we need to cut?” we need to ask, “What are our priorities and can we balance the budget based on those priorities?”
I’m excited because the board — and they shared this at the last board meeting of the year — is committed to a process to develop updated goals for student outcomes, and so that’s the driver of how we’re using our resources.
What are you looking forward to in taking on this role?We have a community that really wants the school district to succeed. I’m just excited about the opportunity to help everyone get to that place where more and more students are successful when leaving San Francisco Unified.