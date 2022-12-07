New York Yankees' Aaron Judge

The reigning AL MVP has reportedly agreed to a record contract to stay in the Bronx.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

Aaron Judge won’t be coming to San Francisco.

The reigning American League MVP reportedly agreed on Wednesday to re-sign with New York Yankees for a record nine-year, $360 million contract, spurning his hometown San Francisco Giants who were widely believed to be the closest challenger for his services in free agency.

