The reigning American League MVP reportedly agreed on Wednesday to re-sign with New York Yankees for a record nine-year, $360 million contract, spurning his hometown San Francisco Giants who were widely believed to be the closest challenger for his services in free agency.
The signing is the biggest free agent deal in baseball history and makes Judge the highest paid position player ever by average annual value.
News of the signing broke less than 24 hours after multiplereports on Monday suggested that Judge might have or was close to choosing the Giants.
MLB Network insider Jon Heyman at 2:20 p.m. went as far as to tweet that Judge “appears headed to the Giants.” Less than 10 minutes later, he deleted the post and clarified, “Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”
According to ESPN, Judge chose to remain in the Bronx over signing with the Giants and San Diego Padres.
Judge — who grew up a Giants fan while living in Linden, Calif. — would have been the team’s biggest free-agent acquisition since they signed Bonds in 1992.
It’s unclear what contract terms the Giants offered Judge.
Neither Judge nor the Giants will need to wait long to see one another, however. The Giants open the 2023 season at Yankee Stadium.