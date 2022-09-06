Dr. Wailani Sung, director of behavior and welfare programs at the San Francisco SPCA, is the subject of a kid-friendly Netflix documentary, "Inside the Mind of a Cat," which recently made it into the streaming service's Top 10.
Jeffrey Anderson/Special to the Examiner
"Inside the Mind of a Cat" attempts to unravel some of the myths surrounding these fluffy friends, including the fact that they can be trained.
For a short time this August, something strange and wonderful happened on Netflix. Among the usual batches of teen dramas, dark thrillers, action-comedies, baking competitions and goopy romances, a 67-minute kid-friendly documentary about cats quietly showed up on the streaming service's top 10 most popular programs.
A perfect combination of interesting facts and cuddly fun, "Inside the Mind of a Cat" attempts to unravel some of the myths surrounding these fluffy friends, including the fact that they can be trained. One of the onscreen interviewees, Dr. Wailani Sung, is director of behavior and welfare programs at the San Francisco SPCA, where cute kitties can be adopted.
During a recent visit to her office, Dr. Sung confesses that she had no idea how popular the film had become.
"I'm so naïve about this," she says. "We saw it listed in the top 10, and I was like, 'Oh, that's good, right?' I just don't really understand the scope of it. I didn't do it to be famous. I did it to help animals."
A self-described "behavior nerd," whose goal is to increase understanding between humans and their animals, Dr. Sung's journey began with her first dog.
"We did everything wrong with him, because we knew nothing. We didn't know how to treat his problems," she says. "I'm an avid reader, so I went to the library and picked up a couple dog-training books, and it was like, 'Stop using a choke chain!' And that worked! So that sparked my interest."
Several degrees later, Dr. Sung opened her own practice in Seattle, which became so popular that she had a six-week waiting list to see animals. When the job opened at the S.F. SPCA in 2017, the choice was easy.
"My husband's family is here, and I wanted to work for a larger organization, a nonprofit, with the goal of potentially being able to do behavior research," she says. "The goal was to come here and maybe have a bigger influence."
In 2020, the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, with which Dr. Sung is certified member, published "Decoding Your Cat," in which Dr. Sung co-authored a chapter.
"It's basically explaining: Why does my cat do this? Why do they jump on us in the middle of the night or knock our plants over, or eat all the stuff?" she says.
That's how the filmmakers found Dr. Sung and contacted her about appearing in the documentary. She found the experience interesting, especially as compared with a television episode of "NOVA" on cats she did in 2020.
The "NOVA" team insisted on filming in an exam room, which required many re-takes. "There are no exam rooms where there's no noise," says Dr. Sung. "We kept being interrupted."
When the "Inside the Mind of a Cat" team arrived, Dr. Sung gave them a tour of the SPCA campus. It was decided that they would film in the solarium level. "It's very quiet up there, and it's really nice."
They filmed for two days, focusing on being loose and playful. Dr. Sung says that director Andy Mitchell asked her questions and tried to get her to talk about her feelings and opinions, rather than reading facts from a script.
She has seen the finished movie, and enjoyed it. She says she hadn't known about the Savitsky Cats, a troupe of performing cats from Ukraine, shown in the movie jumping through paper hoops, leaping from high places onto a pillow and shimmying along a suspended rope.
"I hadn't seem them before, but I know it can be done," she says, telling the story of one SPCA cat, named Bill Nye, who was easily over-stimulated and did not like to be handled.
"My shelter behavior manager Sarah Welsh — you saw her in the movie, too — taught him to go on a mat. So we can put the mat on the scale, and he'll go to the mat and get weighed, so no one needs to touch him. We put the mat on the exam table, and he'll go lay down on it. She also taught him to high-five," she says.
She continues: "I'm glad they highlighted the Savitsky Cats. People underestimate cats because they feel that cats are not trainable. You just have to find the right motivation, and you have to have patience."
On the other hand, she does have one regret about the documentary. "I wanted them to film the kitten kindergarten classes," she says. "There's a lot of puppy socialization classes, but there's not a lot of kitten kindergarten classes."
"We've been doing it for the past six years, and none of the kittens that have gone through kitten kindergarten have ever been returned to us," she continues. "That tells you, wow, those owners hopefully have a better understanding of their cats, and their bond is tighter and they're not going to return those cats."
At home, Dr. Sung has two dogs, two cats and a red-belly parrot. The cats, believed to be littermates, have one functional eye between them. One cat ("Nico Furioso") has a small, non-functional eye, and the other ("Mad-Eye Moody") is blind.
"My husband got to name our animals," she laughs. "They're so extraordinary. The blind cat, I swear... he knows I'm looking at him. He goes up and down the stairs. At first I was afraid he would go through the railing, but he learned to stay away from there."
Toward the end of the movie, we can see just how dedicated Dr. Sung is to her mission when she cries on camera. ("Stop making me cry!")
"It's very emotional for me to talk about why we do what we do," she says about the scene. "It's really important that people understand their animals, that we give our pets a chance. Like if an animal has anxiety, and the owner gets it, the animal's life is immeasurably improved. If you understand your pet, you can give them the best life, and you can have the best possible life together."
