For a short time this August, something strange and wonderful happened on Netflix. Among the usual batches of teen dramas, dark thrillers, action-comedies, baking competitions and goopy romances, a 67-minute kid-friendly documentary about cats quietly showed up on the streaming service's top 10 most popular programs.

A perfect combination of interesting facts and cuddly fun, "Inside the Mind of a Cat" attempts to unravel some of the myths surrounding these fluffy friends, including the fact that they can be trained. One of the onscreen interviewees, Dr. Wailani Sung, is director of behavior and welfare programs at the San Francisco SPCA, where cute kitties can be adopted.

