Kathy Fang

Kathy Fang grew up in her parents' San Francisco restaurant, House of Nanking, the history and cuisine of which is the subject of a Food Network docu-series premiering Dec. 27.

 Courtesy Agency Moanalani Jeffrey

If the city of San Francisco ever needs a homegrown culinary ambassador, chef Kathy Fang would be an ideal candidate.

Aside from a brief time with her family in Sacramento and the years she studied at University of Southern California and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Pasadena, the San Francisco native has lived — and eaten and cooked — all around The City: in Chinatown, Nob Hill, the Sunset and Pacific Heights. She attended Saint Francis of Assisi in North Beach for preschool, Jefferson Early Education School for elementary school and Convent of the Sacred Heart for middle and high school.

