San Francisco's newest shortstop stands 6-foot-4, and his contract stands over just about everyone else's too.
Not only did he agree to the richest deal for a shortstop in MLB history, Correa reportedly became the first $350 million man — and the first $300 million man — in Bay Area professional sports history on Tuesday night, agreeing to a 13-year contract worth the former figure.
His reported deal is worth nearly $260 million more than the richest contract a San Jose Shark has signed, and just $2 million fewer than the maximum values of the priciest deals in San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors history. Combined.
Correa will be 41 at the time his contract — which reportedly includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs — expires at the end of the 2035 season. Stretching the contract that long lowers the annual average value, which lowers the contract's taxable amount each year.
In terms of Correa's contract, the annual average is actually lower than that of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's five-year contract extension that was worth up to $137.5 million and smaller than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's on his current contract.
Annual Values of Biggest Bay Area Sports Contracts
Player
Team
Average Annual Value
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
$53,838,416
Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers
$27,000,000*
Carlos Correa
San Francisco Giants
$26,923,077
Erik Karlsson
San Jose Sharks
$11,500,000
We haven't seen the year-by-year breakdown of Correa's contract, and we might not until he puts pen to paper. It's possible his annual earnings won't eclipse those of his contractual counterparts.
Garoppolo was paid $41.95 million in the first season of his 49ers contract in 2018, while Curry will make $59.6 million in the final season of his current contract in 2026-27.
Still, over the next decade and change, Correa has 350 million reasons not to mind.
*For the purposes of this story, we looked at the full value of Garoppolo's contract. NFL payers rarely earn the full value of their contract and, before restructuring his deal this season, was paid a little more than $111 million, according to Over The Cap.