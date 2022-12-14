Carlos Correa

The Giants' newest star is the first $350 million man in Bay Area sports history. 

 AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Carlos Correa is a Giant in just about every sense of the word.

San Francisco's newest shortstop stands 6-foot-4, and his contract stands over just about everyone else's too.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like