Andrew Luck is now pursuing a Master of Arts in education at his alma mater.

The San Francisco 49ers could use a quarterback after their first two options sustained long-term injuries, so they'd be thrilled to learn a four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is going to school just down the road.

That aforementioned QB and Stanford University graduate student has no interest in playing again, though.

