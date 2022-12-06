That aforementioned QB and Stanford University graduate student has no interest in playing again, though.
Andrew Luck, the former Stanford star who shocked football fans, his teammates and opponents when he retired from the NFL in 2019, spoke to ESPN in a lengthy feature story published on Tuesday.
In his most extensive public comments since retiring, Luck stressed that he has no desire to play football again, revealing his aspirations to eventually "coach and, or, teach in some capacity in my life" to the outlet.
Luck, now pursuing a Master of Arts in education at his alma mater, said he regretted not telling his teammates at the end of the 2018 season — in which he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year — that he "gave it all I had this year, but this is no more for me."
"To play quarterback, you're not allowed to worry about anything except the task at hand," the 33-year-old told ESPN. "And that seeps into other areas of life. It's not the healthiest way to live."
The Warriors' star has received yet another accolade to cap an unforgettable year
The No. 1 overall pick in 2012, Luck was practically anointed the NFL's next great quarterback before he even left Stanford. That pressure only increased when the Indianapolis Colts selected him to succeed Peyton Manning, one of the best to ever play the position.
Luck said the physical pain from years of injuries also exacted a steep mental toll, pushing his marriage to the brink before he realized he "understood myself best as a quarterback" but "felt no understanding of other parts of myself at all."
He said he is still seeking that understanding in retirement. But Luck knows he doesn't want to play again, valuing the time he is spending with his family and pursuing his new dreams.
Luck's former coach with the Colts, Frank Reich, couldn't sway the quarterback to come out of retirement. It doesn't sound like anybody else will, either.
"There are things I miss," Luck told ESPN. "But there are things that, one, I'm not willing to give up about my life now, and two, that I don't want to put myself through again."
The 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback, Brock Purdy, after Trey Lance sustained a season-ending broken ankle in Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo sustained what was thought to be a season-ending broken foot on Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter subsequently reported on Tuesday that Garoppolo could return in the playoffs, depending upon how far the 49ers advance.
On the heels of announcing that Garoppolo would miss the remainder of the season after injuring his foot, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday joked about asking former San Francisco signal-callers Joe Montana and Steve Young if they wanted to come out of retirement.
"Still waiting on Joe to call," Shanahan quipped, joking later that he thought Young "can still run" the football.
Montana and Young are 66 and 61, respectively, but Luck's latest comments indicate you're just about as likely to see them under center as you are to see him return to the field.