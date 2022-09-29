Aaron Judge is still 13 home runs shy of breaking Barry Bonds' single-season record after slugging his 61st home run on Thursday.
The New York Yankees star matched Roger Maris' franchise record, famously set in 1961, with his homer against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Northern California native and childhood San Francisco Giants fan now shares the record for most home runs in an American League season.
What Judge doesn't hold is the major league record.
That belongs to Bonds, the Giants legend who clubbed 73 dingers – nine of which landed in McCovey Cove – in his historic 2001 seasons.
Bonds broke Mark McGwire's record, set only three seasons earlier amid a historic home run chase with Sammy Sosa.
The trio's ties to steroids and performance-enhancing drugs – which Bonds testified in 2003 he never knowingly used, prompting obstruction of justice and perjury charges that federal prosecutors later dropped – cast a shadow over those accomplishments in the eyes of Baseball Hall of Fame voters.
Bonds, McGwire and Sosa are no longer eligible for the Baseball Writers of America ballot, leading Roger Maris' son and some others – but not Judge – to claim the 30-year-old was pursuing the "real" single-season home run record.
Bonds' record doesn't hold an asterisk in MLB's record book, neither does his all-time mark of 762, leaving Judge a dozen dingers shy of eclipsing Bonds. He has sevengames to surpass Bonds' mark.
The Bay Area icon is pulling for Judge to follow in his footsteps in more ways than one. Bonds told Sportico this month he wants Judge to break his single-season record, and then to sign with the Giants as a free agent this offseason.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.