Barry Bonds 2001 NL MVP

Barry Bonds, as San Francisco Giants outfielder, holds 2001 National League MVP award. (AP)

 AP

Aaron Judge is still 13 home runs shy of breaking Barry Bonds' single-season record after slugging his 61st home run on Thursday. 

The New York Yankees star matched Roger Maris' franchise record, famously set in 1961, with his homer against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Northern California native and childhood San Francisco Giants fan now shares the record for most home runs in an American League season. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 