Barry Bonds 2001 NL MVP

Barry Bonds, as San Francisco Giants outfielder, holds 2001 National League MVP award. (AP)

 AP

Aaron Judge is still 12 home runs shy of breaking Barry Bonds' single-season record after slugging his 62nd home run on Tuesday. 

The New York Yankees star broke Roger Maris' franchise record, famously set in 1961, with his homer against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. The Northern California native and childhood San Francisco Giants fan now holds the American League record for most home runs in a season.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 