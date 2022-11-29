"The Laundromat has had a wonderful first few weeks. We have been so excited to be a part of the neighborhood, and the positive response has been a real joy," Adam Bergeron said proudly.
The Richmond District neighborhood is even more excited to see how Bergeron also keeps the Balboa, Vogue and now the 4 Star running, despite the worldwide decline in movie theaters. After the decades-long development of online viewing and the long Covid closure, survival of neighborhood cinemas is a veritable miracle.
When not at the newly opened Laundromat cafe on Balboa, which has no washing machines but mountains of bagels and shelves of vinyl recordings, Bergeron is overseeing the reopening of the 4 Star on Clement, against unanimous predictions that it would be just one of the 150 San Francisco movie theaters that disappeared during the past 50 years. The theater opens to the public on Dec. 1, screenings begin on Dec. 8.
The new 4 Star will have new projectors and sound system, a single screen of 140 seats instead of the "economy-class" 188 before, with an art gallery replacing the 49-seat second screen. CinemaSF will operate the movie theater, the art gallery space and the cafe, to be supplied with bagels and pizza by the Laundromat.
Bergeron, who arrived in San Francisco in 1977, just in time for "Star Wars," has a passion for movies and small theaters, these disappearing jewels of the past: "Neighborhood theaters are places where communities can gather together in a thoughtful way," he said, and the recent history of the Balboa during the pandemic is certainly an example of that.
Rescuing the 4 Star seemed out of the question when the theater shut down and the building was sold — the building has served an anchor of Central Richmond at 23rd Avenue and Clement for over a century. When the La Bonita Theater was built in 1912, the Outside Lands just began to catch up with the 20th century, two years before the outbreak of World War I.
Shuttered several times over the years, 4 Star's contemporary history began in 1990 under the management of Frank Lee, who made the theater a center of Asian films, even adding Chinese characters to the façade.
The 4 Star was the record-making venue for an 11-month run of "La Cage aux Folles" in 1979, which allowed its survival and yet another reconstruction. Closed by the pandemic in 2000, the theater was sold a year later.
Thirty feature films and more than 200 short films, most of them of the horror, science-fiction or fantasy genre, screen at the 18-day celebration
Then, Bergeron said, "A dear friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the building and has been leading the charge on the renovations."
Programming will "follow the style and general flavor of the Balboa Theater," he said, "with a bevy of weekly series including the Asian programming that the 4 Star has long been known for, as well as classic repertory cinema and modern classics."
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.