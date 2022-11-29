Adam Bergeron

Adam Bergeron at the at the Balboa Laundromat in November 2022. He has kept the Balboa, Vogue and now the 4 Star running in San Francisco, despite the worldwide decline in movie theaters.

 Janos Gereben

"The Laundromat has had a wonderful first few weeks. We have been so excited to be a part of the neighborhood, and the positive response has been a real joy," Adam Bergeron said proudly.

The Richmond District neighborhood is even more excited to see how Bergeron also keeps the Balboa, Vogue and now the 4 Star running, despite the worldwide decline in movie theaters. After the decades-long development of online viewing and the long Covid closure, survival of neighborhood cinemas is a veritable miracle.   

