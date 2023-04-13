The cannabis industry had a mixed year in 2022 with growth in some new markets and a decline in mature markets due to regulatory and economic challenges, including declining demand. The supply glut in legal cannabis markets across the country is causing a drop in wholesale and retail prices, while legal retailers continue to struggle with taxes, regulations, and competition from the illegal market. However, three more states have legalized adult-use cannabis, and the Biden administration took steps towards reform, including the pardon of federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and review of cannabis's classification under federal law.

The boutique market, whose output is sought after and prized by connoisseurs, is just part of California’s 5.6 billion legal marijuana industry–yet a significant part. Since Callifornia’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2016, mega producers have bought land and built urban greenhouses to address exploding demand. Their product, like mass-market wines, satisfies huge numbers of consumers but the top end of cannabis production is left to a few premier producers.

