Your family member was diagnosed with dementia. Now what?

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with dementia. Statistically, it’s common, but in reality, each family’s experience is just as unique as they are. There is no single “right way” to handle a dementia diagnosis.

However, there are countless decisions to be made as you begin to navigate the reality of your loved one’s condition. You may feel like it’s your sole responsibility, as the person who knows them best — but nobody becomes an expert on dementia overnight, and you probably feel under-prepared and overwhelmed. 

Companoia day program patients

Companoia patients at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio. 
Patients playing a game at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center.

Comapnoia day program classes at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center. 
Adult day program at the Enrichment Center

Movement classes for dementia patients at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center. 
Adult Day Program at Institute on Aging.

A movement class at Institute of Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio. 

