Yonni Hero Yon Appetit

Yonni Wattenmaker earned her certification as an Integrative Nutritional Health Coach at the prestigious Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

 Yonni Wattenmaker | Yon Appetit

Yonni Wattenmaker is the founder of Yon Appetit and serves as Executive Director of Breast Cancer Alliance, a national charity dedicated to heightening education, improving survival rates, and funding cures for breast cancer 

Like many young women, and more men than you might imagine, I battled an eating disorder for many years. I don’t know what you picture when you picture someone who struggles with disordered eating or addiction, but I have been amazed at how many people are surprised that could be my story when I choose to open up. 

Roasted carrots

Beautiful skin isn’t just about genetics, or the makeup you apply. It is about how you nourish your skin, and care for it.
Yonni Yon Appetit kitchen

A vegan diet helped Yonni to heal, both physically and emotionally. 
Hummus

Enjoy your roasted carrot hummus with fresh crudité, cured olives, non-dairy feta chunks, and/or sliced, baked pita or gluten free toast points.