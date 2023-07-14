Yonni Wattenmaker is the founder of Yon Appetit and serves as Executive Director of Breast Cancer Alliance, a national charity dedicated to heightening education, improving survival rates, and funding cures for breast cancer
Like many young women, and more men than you might imagine, I battled an eating disorder for many years. I don’t know what you picture when you picture someone who struggles with disordered eating or addiction, but I have been amazed at how many people are surprised that could be my story when I choose to open up.
I come from a close, loving family. I was fortunate enough to have a big social circle and access to top schools and the chance to explore a variety of interests. I did not suffer traumatic experiences so many unfortunately do, but even from the age of 3, I had this inner sense of “Do I look good enough? Am I worthy? Do I want to make people happy?”
I had an urgent need to be at the top of the game, and never let anyone down. I needed to feel like I was "enough."
In addition to the emotional trauma these disorders bring, they caused a lot of physical and lasting damage to my body.
After experimenting with various diets, both healthy and not, a team of doctors told me the only way to heal my physical symptoms was to follow a vegan diet.
This initially daunting way of life helped me to heal, both physically and emotionally. It changed my relationship with food. I learned to love cooking and it fueled my passion for helping others feel their best, too.
In 2020, I took that to the next level, earning my certification as an Integrative Nutritional Health Coach at the prestigious Institute for Integrative Nutrition -- and started Yon Appetit, a vehicle for offering original recipes, wellness tips, and most importantly, personalized coaching.
There is no one-size-fits-all for anything in life, and that is the underlying message in my practice. If you are looking to make a change, lose weight, improve your health, and find more time to enjoy life -- I can help you on a path to wellness.
To start, beauty is more than skin deep... it is as deep as your stomach! Beautiful skin isn’t just about genetics, or the makeup you apply. It is about how you nourish your skin, and care for it, and how you nourish your system. For a delicious plant-based recipe to support that youthful glow, look no further!
Roasted carrot hummus -- a recipe for Glowing Skin
1bunch organic carrots, washed, ends removed and chopped (peeled if you like)
Avocado oil
1can organic chickpeas, unsalted
1tsp Za’atar seasoning
Pinch Pink Himalayan salt
Generous pinch Kosher salt
2tbsp Tahini
2tbsp Olive Oil
Juice of 1.5 lemons
Sesame seeds and dill for garnish
Drizzle carrots with avocado oil, Za’atar and Himalayan salt and roast at 400 for 20-25 minutes (making sure they don’t burn).
Drain the liquid of a can of chickpeas into a sauté pan. Heat the liquid while you put the rest of the chickpeas into a Cuisinart or high powered blender. Add the carrots, tahini, olive oil, kosher salt and the juice of one lemon to the chickpeas.
Next add the hot chickpea liquid and purée it all until smooth.
Season with more lemon and salt to your taste, and top with sesame seeds and fresh dill.
For more healthy tips, recipes and support, follow @yonappetit_healthcoach on Instagram, Facebook or Threads. You can also sign up for support with Yonni here: