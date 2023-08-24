boss at construction site with bottle of water, close up

Under California law, employers are required to provide water, shade and cooling breaks for outdoor workers when the temperature rises above 80 degrees.

 Gabrijelagal/iStock

I work alone as a parking-lot attendant in the East Bay. This year, it has been over 100 degrees many times, and I don’t see signs of it cooling any time soon. There used to be a booth where I could get out of the sun, but they took it down to make more spaces for cars. Now I work outside without any shade. There isn’t any water either. I told my manager, but he told me if I can’t handle it, he will find someone who will. Now, I don’t say anything, but it doesn’t seem right. Can they do that?

— Gabriel, Oakland

