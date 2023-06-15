Old docks sidings crossing with vignette
After living in San Francisco for a few years and appreciating the city’s charm, I went on a bike ride with my husband. We were meandering, exploring the area by bike after having a lovely picnic. While we were riding, I looked at a butcher shop on the road beside me, and when I got to the corner, I noted the street signs so I could come back later and shop. Unfortunately, this simple distraction meant I rode a few inches outside of the bike lane, and when I did, my bike tire slipped into an abandoned railroad track in the roadway.

I attempted to steer out, only to find myself and my bike toppling over. I stretched out my arm to break my fall, which was a terrible idea. Instead of breaking my fall, I broke my humerus head in three places. After searching for the right surgeon, they repaired my injury with a plate and nine screws. It took me a year of intense physical therapy to regain about ninety percent of my mobility. Lesson learned: Do not steer out of the tracks, but instead stop.

