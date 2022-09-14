Motorcycle Laws

People wishing to operate a motorcycle must take an examination that includes a skills test or obtain a Certificate of Completion of Motorcycle Training and must wear a helmet. Lane splitting by motorcyclists in traffic is legal in California, though driving on the shoulder is illegal.

 Sundry Photography/iStock

I am thinking of getting a Motorcycle. What are the rules for operating motorcycles on the road here in California?

— Anonymous

