Vibrant Ladies

Clean clothing doesn’t come from the laundry room, but from companies using organic fabrics untreated by pesticides, metals, toxic dyes, and other harmful chemicals.

 Vibrant Body Company

Certified Clean First Layer™ is The New Clean Beauty.

Clean beauty started with skincare in 2009 when cult-favorite beauty brand Pacifica went mainstream with 100% vegan and cruelty-free products. Rose-Marie Swift came after with RMS Beauty, an all-natural skincare and cosmetics line that set a new standard for organic ingredients in beauty products.

Banned-Chemicals-First-Layer.jpg
Semi-Demi-Everywear-Bra.jpg

The Vibrant Body Semi-Demi Everywear Bra.
First-Layer.jpg
Sports-Bra-BPA.jpg
Vibrant logo