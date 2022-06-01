In partnership with the San Francisco Examiner
Hayward Unified School District serves over 18,000 students in grades K-12 and offers teacher candidates opportunities for enriching employment and career advancement.
As today’s teachers seek more rewarding opportunities in education, Hayward Unified School District (HUSD) has emerged as one of the top employers in the Bay Area. The district offers some of the best teacher pay, culturally responsive teaching philosophy and an in-house induction program to facilitate career growth through credential preparation and support.
Fueled by a mission to achieve equity in education for all students and create conditions to retain candidates as they transition into the teaching profession, HUSD focuses on what matters. The district is dedicated to establishing and maintaining safe, inclusive and equitable teaching and learning environments that foster global citizenship in a changing society.
More than a Teaching Job
It’s no longer enough to offer cookie-cutter teaching positions. HUSD has answered the call for meaningful employment by striving to be a district that emphasizes healthy culture and unprecedented teacher support. The HUSD Induction Program supports employees who are working towards clearing their preliminary credential. The mentorship-based program is available at no cost to HUSD employees. It promotes habits of reflective and effective teaching practices and collaboration while nurturing relationships with candidates so they can clear their certifications and grow professionally. Also, the HUSD human resources team works closely with candidates who wish to teach but are taking a non-traditional pathway to the classroom by exploring their options for provisional permits and waivers and by connecting them with credentialing programs.
Culturally Responsive Training Takes a Front Seat
As a district that celebrates differences, HUSD has a culturally responsive teaching and learning environment, an anti-bias/anti-racist board policy and extensive related training throughout the district. Staff is encouraged to teach and learn alongside others with different perspectives to create more unified and empathetic communities. With equity pilot programs at select HUSD sites, the district promotes a culture of inclusivity, diversity and acceptance at every school.
Becoming a Part of Something Bigger
HUSD serves over 18,000 students in grades K-12 at 29 schools. The district also has a vibrant preschool program, an alternative high school and adult school program, career technical education and regional occupational programs and an independent study program to support students outside of the traditional school structure. Students graduate from HUSD proud to be Made in Hayward and prepared with the skills they need for life beyond the classroom.
HUSD looks beyond education and core programs and brings a holistic approach to empowering educators and students, which sends a ripple effect throughout the Hayward community. Featuring award-winning visual and performing arts programs, state-of-the-art facilities, dual language immersion programs in Spanish and Mandarin, career pathways and a strong sense of school pride, the District is looking for educators who are ready to become part of something bigger than themselves.
“Hayward Unified School District has a strong sense of school pride and a community feeling at each of our schools,” said Aurora L. Sweet, Director of Certificated Personnel at HUSD. “Great facilities and programs are just a fraction of what makes our schools great. It’s the people that really make our school sites special places for our students.”
Are you searching for a position with a school district where you can make the biggest impact? Whether you are ready to jump in now or need support to find your pathway into a career in education, HUSD offers a range of compelling career choices in education. Learn more about the current job opportunities at HUSD by visiting our human resources page.
