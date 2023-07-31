 Skip to main content
TODCO’s South of Market Tenants: It's Their Home!

Eight Residences House a Microcosm of San Francisco

  • Updated
1,150 tenants (and an unknown number of pet dogs and cats) live in the TODCO Group’s eight SOMA SRO and senior residences today, a microcosm of the Central City. 746 are elder residents, 62 years or older, of TODCO’s four Yerba Buena Neighborhood apartment houses, including Mendelsohn House (winner of a 1991 American Institute of Architects national Honor Award). 39 live in TODCO’s one family residence designed for those living with physical disabilities, the Leland Apartments (winner of a national Fannie Mae 2000 Maxwell Award of Excellence). 361 live in TODCO’s three Sixth Street Neighborhood SRO’s. 51% of the total are Chinese-Americans, nearly all elderly immigrants. The other half are divided among African-American, Filipino, Latino, and White heritages.

