TODCO’s South of Market Tenants: It's Their Home!

1,150 tenants (and an unknown number of pet dogs and cats) live in the TODCO Group’s eight SOMA SRO and senior residences today, a microcosm of the Central City. 746 are elder residents, 62 years or older, of TODCO’s four Yerba Buena Neighborhood apartment houses, including Mendelsohn House (winner of a 1991 American Institute of Architects national Honor Award). 39 live in TODCO’s one family residence designed for those living with physical disabilities, the Leland Apartments (winner of a national Fannie Mae 2000 Maxwell Award of Excellence). 361 live in TODCO’s three Sixth Street Neighborhood SRO’s. 51% of the total are Chinese-Americans, nearly all elderly immigrants. The other half are divided among African-American, Filipino, Latino, and White heritages.
As required for affordable housing, all tenants are low-income – 48% have household incomes less than $15,000 per year, and 95% less than $30,000 per year. Rents for most are set at 30% of their income. 239 tenants were homeless before moving into TODCO housing, participating in City or federal homeless assistance programs. Women substantially outnumber men in the senior residences, 61% to 49%. But the reverse is true for the SRO’s with 60% male residents, where 2/3 are younger or middle-aged tenants less than 62 years old.
Two of the senior housing sites offer $3 daily lunches for residents, and all eight residences provide bi-weekly food bank pantries. Social work support is available for all residents five days a week, along with a comprehensive activity program including shopping trips, holiday events, daily exercise, and recreation activities. Of course weekly bingo is the most popular of all!
And for the last 40 years the most popular amenity for TODCO’s senior residents has been growing flowers and vegetables in the 200 individual planting beds at the beautiful Alice Street Community Garden nearby.
These are the faces of true San Franciscans – a true community. The TODCO community.
“From the beginning more than 40 years ago, the vision of TODCO’s founders – and all of us who have followed – has been to build and provide a genuine inner-city home, a community of respect and caring for the people of San Francisco’s central city,” said TODCO President John Elberling.
"Our South of Market and Yerba Buena Neighborhoods belong to the residents, and for many it’s all they have,” Elberling said.