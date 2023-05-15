Several months after the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake damaged a half dozen red-tagged South of Market warehouses and SRO’s beyond repair, The TODCO Group’s President John Elberling and Deputy Mayor Brad Paul went to Mayor Art Agnos with a shocking proposal: “Let’s make Sixth Street an Earthquake Recovery redevelopment area to replace all the lost housing and build new neighborhood facilities for its 2,500 SRO tenants and the longtime SOMA Filipino-American community.” “Are you sure you want redevelopment on skid row?” asked the surprised mayor. “We have to,” Elberling replied. “If we don’t start to build our future Sixth Street community now there will never be one.” “Ok,” Agnos responded, “but responsibility for the consequences will be on you.”
TODCO was the community nonprofit housing company founded by “TOOR,” the strident opponents of the Yerba Buena Redevelopment Project and its bulldozer demolition of thousands of SRO units for the Moscone Convention Center 20 years before. Since then, TODCO had built three senior replacement housing residences in Yerba Buena nearby, two named after those founders, Woolf House and Mendelsohn House. That’s why Mayor Agnos was so surprised to hear TODCO’s bold proposal to use the intimidating powers of redevelopment for SOMA community building instead of downtown expansion and commercial development as usual. 33 years later the results of the two decade “South of Market Redevelopment Area” project, which ended suddenly when Governor Jerry Brown halted all redevelopment statewide, are the foundation for SOMA’s lower-income communities today.
To begin with, over the next 25 years 1,018 units of permanently affordable housing for the lower-income SRO tenants and families of South of Market were built in 17 nonprofit projects in the Project Area with Redevelopment Agency financial support. Two residential hotels that were damaged beyond repair by the earthquake were replaced with newly-built SRO's with 246 total low-rent units, including first, TODCO's own Knox SRO built on the cleared Sixth Street former location of the red-tagged and demolished Anglo Hotel, and later the new Plaza Apartments.
By 2005 four run-down residential hotels were bought and completely renovated for 372 total units of low-rent SRO housing: TODCO's Bayanihan House, the derelict burned-out Delta Hotel at Sixth and Mission Street, and Hotel Isabel, renamed after long-time SOMA community leader Isabel Ugat, along with the renovated Rose Hotel and the Dudley Apartments.
By 2015 nine new affordable family apartment buildings with 337 total units were built by several nonprofits: 518 Minna St., 479 Natoma, Gabriela Apartments, Minna Park Family Housing, Columbia Park Apartments, 1028 Howard St., Westbrook Family Housing, TODCO’s own Leland Apartments on the Howard Street location of a red-tagged demolished brick warehouse. Finally, the Bill Sorro Community was built on the location of the most notorious Sixth Street slum, the Hugo Apartments which had to be seized by the Redevelopment Agency using its feared power of eminent domain. Two affordable home-ownership projects were also built with 63 total units: 474 Natoma and 1009 Mission St.
But actual community building takes more than just affordable housing, it also depends on community institutions that will meet the needs of the people. With Redevelopment Agency financial support, four new community services centers were opened in the ground floors of the new housing, including the Filipino community’s vital Bayanihan Community Center in TODCO’s Bayanihan House, the Westbay Pilipino Multiservice Youth Center, the gleaming new South of Market Health Center clinic, and the Oasis for Girls in TODCO’s Hotel Isabel.
And real community building also requires nourishment of art and culture. Two community cultural facilities were incorporated in the new affordable housing as well, including the Filipino community’s dynamic Bindlestiff Theater and TODCO’s own Sixth Street Photography Workshop Gallery. In addition, new accessible sidewalks and street lights rebuilt the worn out Sixth Street streetscape, and small business assistance grants for facade upgrades and renovations improved more than a dozen shops and restored long-vacant storefronts, culminating with the addition of Sixth Street to the Central Market Community Benefit District.
Meeting the longtime SOMA community needs for a large new park and elementary school are perhaps the most important accomplishments of all. The South of Market Redevelopment Project provided critical funding and land assembly for, first, the San Francisco School District’s construction of the New Bessie Carmichael Elementary School to replace the long-obsolete World War II era classrooms that had been a heart of the Filipino-American community for five decades, and then second, the Park Department’s construction of the new Victoria Manalo Draves Park on the old school site. Both projects now are at the heart of the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District.
Reflecting back recently on his decision to approve the Sixth Street project Mayor Agnos called it “One of my best decisions. Up until that point redevelopment had been used to displace people. We set a precedent that redevelopment could be used to restore a community with affordable housing, community centers, a park and school. I hope today’s policy makers, who seem all too willing to accept gentrification and displacement, remember those problems are not an inevitable consequence of growth – they can be prevented with smart community-focused planning.”
The Sixth Street Redevelopment Project proved the power of community-driven visions for our future when City Hall leadership fully backs them up with the City’s fiscal and organizational capabilities. Mayor Art Agnos said “Yes.” That can be the model for San Francisco’s recovery today.