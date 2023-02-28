 Skip to main content
Tips on driving In winter weather and dangerous conditions

Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Cars driving through a flooded road in Golden Gate Park during a heavy rain storm in January. Under California Law, a city, county or state can be held liable for a dangerous condition of public property if they fail to reasonably maintain the roadways, and drainage.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Q: My wife was traveling on a roadway that has a 45 mph limit. It had been raining very heavily for several days, but the weather had cleared for at least four hours. She was driving about 30 mph and everything was fine. As she came around a bend, there was a huge lake of water in her lane. Her car lost traction, she couldn’t break or steer, and she crossed into the other lane colliding with another car. Thank God no one was seriously injured, but someone could have been killed. After the collision a nearby neighbor came out and said that there was a storm drain that had been backing up there all year, and despite calls to the Public Works Department nothing had been done and this was the third accident there this year. What rights do people have when the drains are not being maintained and they are harmed?

– Holly H., Berkeley

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com.

To read more articles on our blog visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. We serve clients throughout the Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you consult with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.

An error occurred