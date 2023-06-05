The Untold Story: How San Francisco’s Visionary Affordable Housing Advocates Helped Turn a Monster into Marvel

One afternoon in September 2019 an adroit staffer working for three national housing developers wanting to build 30-40-story high rise condominium towers in the new “Hub” zoning district at the intersection of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue phoned TODCO Group President John Elberling. “We have an idea. Maybe there is a way the Hub project’s housing fees can buy the ‘Monster In The Mission’ project site for 100% affordable community housing. Let’s talk.”
The proposed development of the 16th and Mission Streets ‘Monster’ site with mid-rise market housing had faced furious opposition by the Plaza 16 Coalition of Mission District community organizations for seven years, but was still set to go forward thanks to recent “project streamlining,” state legislation by Senator Scott Weiner and others that would mandate its City approval. At the same time, TODCO, a longtime SOMA affordable housing developer and prominent community advocate, was a member of the “Central City Coalition” that opposed allowing high-rise luxury towers in the Hub district, and TODCO had made clear it would file suit against any new zoning that allowed them, just like it had successfully sued the City’s Central SOMA Plan two years before to secure four new affordable housing sites from national developers’ planned Central SOMA office projects.
Several days later Elberling, the lobbyist, and one of the Hub developers met in the Yerba Buena Virgin Hotel’s lobby bar near TODCO’s office. The housing fee for the biggest Hub project would be more than $40 million, and that would be enough, the lobbyist outlined, for its developer to buy the controversial ‘Monster’ site and turn it over to the City Mayor’s Office of Housing for future nonprofit affordable housing. If that were committed in a binding community benefit agreement (“CBA”) between the developer and the Coalition, and the other two developers also agreed to provide at least 25% affordable housing within their projects too, would TODCO and the Coalition support the three Hub market towers’ zoning approvals instead of going to court? “Maybe,” Elberling responded. “We must have the agreement of the Coalition members, including United To Save The Mission and the South of Market Community Action Network. And our lawyer must draft the CBA to make sure it really gets done.” After months of legal work and community debate the three CBA’s were signed in June of 2020, the three market housing projects were all approved by the Planning Commission, and finally the Monster site purchase was nailed down. The City took ownership in February of 2022 for future construction of 350 more affordable Mission District homes.
TODCO was no novice in making deals with developers for affordable housing sites rather than taking them to court. In fact, TODCO itself was born as a result of its founders, “TOOR” (Tenants and Owners Opposed To Redevelopment), settling their federal lawsuit against the City and Yerba Buena’s bulldozer redevelopment in 1973, 46 years before. That deal secured three cleared lots in Yerba Buena where TODCO ultimately built 492 units of affordable senior housing, named after founders George Woolf, Peter Mendelsohn, and Ceatrice Polite.
The “Monster” site deal was actually the seventh affordable housing site TODCO has secured for development by other community nonprofit companies in the last ten years. First, it took convincing the City Municipal Transit Agency to turn over the unneeded lot above its Central Subway Moscone Station to the Mayor’s Office of Housing instead of auctioning it off for commercial office development, rather than face a legal challenge to the entire subway project. That project is set to start in 2024 next year with 50 new affordable family apartments.
Next, there were protracted and successful negotiations with Forest City, the developer of the giant “5M” project in SOMA, to turn over an empty parking lot on Mission Street near Sixth Street in 2019 for future low-income senior housing as part of that project’s affordable housing requirement, to add 200 more affordable senior housing apartments.
Then, biggest of all, were combined negotiations with the four big Central SOMA office developers, Tishman Realty, Boston Properties, TMG Realty, and Kilroy Realty, to secure CBA’s guaranteeing four new affordable housing sites as part of each of their projects or nearby, while at the same time TODCO also took the City to court, legally challenging the entire Central SOMA Plan rezoning required for their four projects approvals, with a final Settlement reached with all in September 2019.
A quarter of the 85 apartments to rise at 160 Freelon are planned for formerly homeless families and five will be set aside for households with a member who is HIV positive.
Today, as a result of these ten years of TODCO’s forceful advocacy and developer deal-making, the Mayor’s office of housing has selected future nonprofit developers for all seven sites to build more than 800 units of future affordable housing.
Without TODCO, all this affordable housing would never happen. As one of the developer lobbyists explains, “We know TODCO has the determination and legal team that can stop projects. And we know TODCO will instead compromise and support developments that really provide affordable housing for SOMA’s longtime communities. They’re trusted to keep their word.” TODCO President John Elberling sees it plainly, “The 50-year history of TOOR and TODCO proves: if your community can’t put up a hard fight, it’s doomed. We do.”