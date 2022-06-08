Appalachia, not an aria, is coming to the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
The Merola Opera Program will be debuting its 2022 Summer Festival with “A Celebration of American Song" at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert Hall on July 9. Featuring pieces from various American musical legends of the 20th century, "A Celebration of American Song" will be the first in a four-part series performed by Merola's finest.
Merola Recital Curator Craig Terry is thrilled to be presenting such a unique show with this year’s artists. The program is regarded as the world’s foremost opera training program, drawing around a thousand applicants every year, and features performers from all over the globe. While American music may be new to some of the international artists, Terry says, the beauty of raw talent is that it can be used for anything.
"I’ve always believed that a great artist interpreting a great song defies traditional ideas of genre,” said Terry. “The study of American popular songs creates unique opportunities for singers to combine their storytelling skills and their vocal gifts, and helps young singers find themselves in the heart of this music.”
The repertoire will invite listeners to travel through American history on the wings of song. Guests will see the lights of Broadway and the inception of Hollywood, march to WWII era anthems and amble through the countryside of cultural history that makes American songs last.
Carrie-Ann Matheson, Artistic Director at the San Francisco Opera Center, anticipates that the concert’s theme will be a great opportunity for the young performers to “let their hair down.”
“The choice to focus on the Great American Songbook was born from a desire to provide our artists with a joy-filled process that would bring them back to the feelings of musical connection and celebration that made them want to sing and play in the first place,” said Matheson. “These classic songs that are deeply entwined in the fabric of American culture will bring an uplifting and gloriously sentimental experience to both our artists and our audience alike.”
A Celebration of American Song will be presented at 3:00pm, Saturday, July 9 at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., San Francisco. For more information or to purchase tickets ($55/$80), the public may visit www.merola.org/calendar.