Man with backpack felling on slippery sidewalk in winter closeup
Ivan-balvan

Last weekend I was grocery shopping when suddenly I felt my left leg slip from under me. The next thing I knew, I was on the ground. Almost immediately, I felt a sharp, throbbing pain in my leg. I attempted to stand up but realized something was seriously wrong with my leg. I’m not sure who called the ambulance, but eventually, the paramedics placed me on a gurney and transported me to the hospital. At the hospital, I underwent X-rays and was informed that I had broken my leg and would require surgery. Thankfully, while waiting for the paramedics, one of the shoppers introduced herself and gave me her phone number. Later, she sent me photos of the spilled liquid and the aisle where I fell. I know that after a car accident, typically, the people involved exchange phone numbers, and there is a police report. However, I have never slipped and fallen at a store before and do not know what to do next.

— Rosa L., Mission district

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com. To read more articles on our blog, visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. Cristina Garcia is a senior associate attorney in our Redondo Beach office. We serve clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend consulting with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.