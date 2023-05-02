Shopping Local in Mid Market: The Heart of the City Farmers' Market is a Cornucopia of Great Things

Steve Pulliam, Director of the HOTC Farmers’ Market, lists off the fresh, colorful spring produce shoppers can get ready to shop for this season, adding “Sometimes we will get an early flush of blueberries and apricots.”
Market goers searching for the harder-to-locate produce can also find themselves in luck! Among the 40 farms at the market, shoppers can discover produce such as the fragrant citrus Buddha’s Hand, and "sugar cane, kaffir lime leaves, pomelos, many types of Asian squash and greens, mountain potatoes, specialty mushrooms [and] mulberries,” Pulliam adds.
"I always suggest that people try our kale," says Maria Gonzalez, co-owner of Green Thumb Farms. "Oftentimes people go for the type of kale they see in the grocery stores which is green curly kale. I always encourage them to try our other two types of kale, our dino kale or purple curly kale.”
Grab some kale from Green Thumb Farms, and the other ingredients from neighboring vendors and make: Purple Kale Pesto
High in antioxidants, Gonzalez says to use this recipe in your favorite pasta or as a spread.
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups purple curly kale, packed
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (juice from one fruit) 1/3 cup oil of choice
1 cup walnuts (measured whole)
2 cloves garlic salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add all ingredients in a blender except for the oil.
Slowly incorporate oil a little at a time until fully infused.