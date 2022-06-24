In partnership with the Merola Opera Program
While the rest of San Francisco eases into its infamous chilly summer, the Merola Opera Program is preparing for a heat wave. Love, magic and poetry smolder in the hearth of the Schwabacher Summer Concert Series, the second performance by the program’s young artists, presented on July 14 and 16 at the SF Conservatory of Music.
There will be selections from four different operas performed, each featuring compelling tales of passion and celebration. The concert has a wide scope – some pieces are prominent in the West, with a rich playbook of renditions, while some are rare gems on the American stage. Together, the concert will be the perfect way to warm up in San Francisco’s July – tales of love hot enough to beat the summer sun.
This performance follows A Celebration of American Song on July 9, a portrayal of uniquely American classics that grounds the opera in a perspective familiar to the modern listener.
The Merola Opera Program is one of the premiere opera training programs in the world. Students hail from all corners of the globe, creating a rich tapestry of artistic influence. The Merola Summer Festival is an opportunity for these young artists to showcase the skills they have been honing while in the training program. The concert is named in memory of Merola’s former Chairman, the late James Schwabacher, and is sponsored by First Republic Bank.
The first on the program is Manuel de Falla’s La vida breve, a highly acclaimed Spanish opera from the turn of the century which tells the story of a woman seduced by an upper-class youth. This piece will feature a libretto, or operatic text, by Carlos Fernandez-Shaw.
Second, the listener is invited into the spellbinding world in Act II of Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas, an opera based on characters in Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, with accompanying libretto by Marcela Fuentes-Berain. Catan’s work was the first Spanish-language opera commissioned by a major American opera company in 1966, and has since been performed by 12 of the largest opera companies all across the country.
The warmth of festivity is alive in Dona Francisquita by Amadeo Vives, a rare appearance on an American stage, where love triangles and comedy ensue at Carnival in Madrid. Completing the Spanish set is Ainadamar or Fountain of Tears by Osvaldo Golijov, using flamenco and rumba rhythms to paint a portrait of the love between Federico Garcia Lorca and his Catalan lover, Margarita Xirgu. Librettos for each piece are written by Federico Romero, Guillermo Fernandez-Shaw and David Henry Hwang, respectively.
Conductor Jorge Parodi, known for his charismatic movements and engaging style, is perfectly suited to guide the energy of such a performance. Combined with the productive repertoire of director Jose Maria Condemi, this will be an unmissable event.